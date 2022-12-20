ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Test: How Nets Are Approaching A Strenuous Stretch Ahead

By Chris Milholen
Inside The Nets
 4 days ago

After a favorable regular season slate the last two weeks, the Brooklyn Nets are set for a big test to show if the team can dance with the elite.

After a grueling stretch of games in the opening weeks of the regular season, the Nets (19-12) are clicking on all cylinders and have become one of the hottest teams in the league.

The last two weeks have included a favorable schedule that included a season-long seven-game homestand and a handful of matchups against bottom-tier opponents. Sure, Brooklyn took care of business and has won 10 of their last 11 games (six straight in that span), but a big test can change all.

“Every game is exciting. It’s gonna be a good challenge for us. Two big games coming up," said veteran wing Royce O'Neale after Thursday's team practice. "Take them one game at a time and just be ourselves”

Beginning with a matchup against the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, the next seven weeks will certainly have the Nets tested and quizzed if they can dance with the league's elite.

The upcoming 16 contests will be played against championship contenders, playoff-caliber teams, and plenty of sleeper teams. The teams that are included in that slate are the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Warriors (twice), and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Nothing changes as far as our format, whether that's shootarounds or practice, of that nature. Definitely has to be an increased level of focus and readiness," said Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn on Thursday. "You don't want to go into a game and dig yourself into a hole like we had the last two games, double digits, because might not be any digging your way out are those. Overall healthy group and look forward to seeing game by game with that what that brings.”

The mood around the Nets, who sits in the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference standings through 31 games played, is an exciting one. Veteran wing T.J. Warren explained how the team is ready to take on the tough stretch and the tough shots ahead.

"Oh absolutely. The focus gotta tighten up when you play better teams," Warren said. "I mean, you can’t look at someone’s record and just assume it’s gonna be an easy win. Playing for this team, the other team is gonna get up to play against us. It just is what it is. We’ve gotta be prepared for every team’s best shot."

The spark of confidence is a byproduct of the recent stretch packed with winning and the smaller wins on the hardwood. The players are confident in the molding of chemistry and cohesion between one another, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

"I mean, each game I just feel like we’re building and creating an identity for each other, especially on the defensive end," O'Neale said. "Our defense is going to keep up in those games and our offense is always going to be there as long as we play the right way.”

As mentioned before, the long exam begins with Golden State on Wednesday night. The Warriors will come to Barclays Center for the second game of a New York back-to-back. Golden State will be without Curry and possibly forward Andrew Wiggins, who is on the tail end of a groin injury. The reigning NBA champions are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

“Answer is I think that's where you have to turn it to it being about us as much as you can just because they [Warriors] played tonight, not knowing who they gonna play. How the back-to-backs is gonna be? So we're going to worry about us in that part of it and we'll take a look after the game," said Vaughn looking ahead to the Warriors. "I think you approach it as we're back home. We got two [wins] when we were away. Let's end the year in a positive direction and get this one tomorrow.”

Brooklyn will be fully healthy [that includes the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons] for the matchup against Golden State on Wednesday night. The team will only be without four players who are on G League assignments: David Duke Jr., Day'Ron Sharpe, Alondes Williams, and Kessler Edwards.

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

