Rochester, MN

Whiteout Conditions Likely in SE Minnesota Through Friday Night

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The blizzard warning is still on. Travel conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate across southeastern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM on Saturday. The National Weather Service says to expect sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 mph. With the recent addition of 2 to 4 inches of fluffy snow, forecasters are warning of the likelihood of whiteout conditions, especially in open areas.
Travel Conditions Worsening-I-90 Closed Again West of Albert Lea

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed I-90 west of Albert Lea for the second time in two days. MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says blowing snow and poor visibility have worsened this afternoon and that has prompted the decision to shut down the freeway west to the South Dakota border because of the poor driving conditions.
Hilarious Video About Rochester’s Snow Day Fail (WATCH)

I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
City Of Rochester Services Go Virtual Ahead of Forecasted Winter Storm

Several schools and organizations in our area have already announced that they will be closed Thursday and Friday and now the City of Rochester has issued an update. "City office-based services will shift to virtual methods due to the dangerous weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service for Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24." Read the latest weather-related announcements here, and check out how community services will shift over the next few days below.
Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close

PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
Rochester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Bitter Cold

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters were called out into the bitter cold Friday afternoon to extinguish a fire that broke out in the detached garage behind an apartment/condominium in northwest Rochester. Officials say a nearby homeowner called 911 after they spotted smoke coming from the garage in the...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names

I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
Guess How Many Episodes of The Popular Criminal Minds Show are in Minnesota

If you love Criminal Minds as much as my friends and I do, then you have probably watched the whole show at least once!. If you have not seen the show where the squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminals, it’s okay, but you need to at least watch the episodes set in Minnesota. While there may not be as many episodes set in Minnesota as there are in California, there are still a couple within the 15 seasons (plus a current season on Paramount+).
Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks Decline

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of people hospitalized with influenza in Minnesota has declined for a second straight week. The weekly flu update from the Minnesota Department of Heath shows there were 264 flu-related hospitalizations statewide during the week that ended on December 17. That's down from the 400 hospitalizations reported the previous week and the over 550 hospitalizations reported in late November and early December.
