Read full article on original website
Related
Whiteout Conditions Likely in SE Minnesota Through Friday Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The blizzard warning is still on. Travel conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate across southeastern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM on Saturday. The National Weather Service says to expect sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 mph. With the recent addition of 2 to 4 inches of fluffy snow, forecasters are warning of the likelihood of whiteout conditions, especially in open areas.
Travel Conditions Worsening-I-90 Closed Again West of Albert Lea
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed I-90 west of Albert Lea for the second time in two days. MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says blowing snow and poor visibility have worsened this afternoon and that has prompted the decision to shut down the freeway west to the South Dakota border because of the poor driving conditions.
Much of Iowa Now Included in Both Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings
[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
Hilarious Video About Rochester’s Snow Day Fail (WATCH)
I think everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin were waiting for an epic storm to show up today. We've been told NOT to travel at all and we were told to change our plans if we were hoping to leave the area. People rushed to the store to get last-minute supplies before we all were stuck in our homes, businesses closed up for a few days, and schools let families know a "Snow Day" was happening on Thursday...including Rochester. But did it really need to be a snow day today? Hmmm...
City Of Rochester Services Go Virtual Ahead of Forecasted Winter Storm
Several schools and organizations in our area have already announced that they will be closed Thursday and Friday and now the City of Rochester has issued an update. "City office-based services will shift to virtual methods due to the dangerous weather conditions forecasted by the National Weather Service for Thursday, December 22 through Saturday, December 24." Read the latest weather-related announcements here, and check out how community services will shift over the next few days below.
Business in Southeast Minnesota Makes Sad Decision to Close
PawPrint Brewery in Southeast Minnesota Announced It Is Closing Permanently. As many are getting ready to celebrate the holidays, a business in Southeast Minnesota made an incredibly difficult announcement. PawPrint Brewery in Chatfield, Minnesota is closing permanently. I would like to say a HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for 12/21-12/23
Nasty winter weather is expected to hit southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening and officials are already warning that travel will be very difficult, dangerous, and could be impossible over the next several days. If you are traveling you can stay up to date with weather information and real-time road conditions on our app.
Stay Safe: Items to Have in Your Car During Minnesota’s Snow Storm
You've probably seen the list of the 16 items to have in your car in the winter, especially if you live in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin. That's not the items I'm talking about. Well, some of them are on that list but it's not 16 items, it's less than that and these seem really manageable to me.
4 Fun, Easy Activities To Do When It’s Freezing In Minnesota
It is time to embrace MinneSNOWta and have some fun with the snow and cold temps. My kids seem to embrace this time of year better than I do...so I decided to channel my inner child and share a few "snow and cold" ideas that you can do outside when the temperature dips below freezing.
Rochester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Bitter Cold
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters were called out into the bitter cold Friday afternoon to extinguish a fire that broke out in the detached garage behind an apartment/condominium in northwest Rochester. Officials say a nearby homeowner called 911 after they spotted smoke coming from the garage in the...
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
MnDOT Reminds Drivers to Stay Out of Snow Plow Blind Spots
The snow plows have had a busy start to the winter season, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be aware of, and stay out of snow plow blind spots. **Be patient. Stay back. Stay safe! **Remember, our snowplow drivers are working to improve road conditions for...
Traffic Detoured in Spring Grove For Downtown Fire
Spring Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says a detour has been put in place to direct traffic off Highway 44 in Spring Grove because of a structure fire. Highway 44 is Main Street in Spring Grove and MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says the highway closure...
Does Warming Up Your Car Do More Harm Than Good in Minnesota?
You see it often this time of year in Minnesota: people waiting for their cars to warm up before driving them. But can warming up your vehicle before driving it actually damage the engine?. Minnesotans Have Warmed Up Their Vehicles In the Winter For Years. Warming up a vehicle before...
This Might Be The Best Minnesota Related TikTok Series
TikTok has a tendency to suck you into a time warp and before you know it, You just spent two hours on your phone. I recently came across a Minnesota series that may be my favorite one yet. Earlier this year, we stumbled upon a Twin Ports TikTok page that...
Business and Apartments Wiped Out by Spring Grove Fire
Spring Grove, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate a fire that leveled a commercial building in Spring Grove Friday night. The building housed a hardware business and multiple apartment units. Its destruction has displaced at least 10 people, but no injuries were reported.
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
Guess How Many Episodes of The Popular Criminal Minds Show are in Minnesota
If you love Criminal Minds as much as my friends and I do, then you have probably watched the whole show at least once!. If you have not seen the show where the squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminals, it’s okay, but you need to at least watch the episodes set in Minnesota. While there may not be as many episodes set in Minnesota as there are in California, there are still a couple within the 15 seasons (plus a current season on Paramount+).
Where to See the Amazing Winning House for Light Up Southeast Minnesota
We had so many amazing holiday light displays sent in for Light Up Southeast Minnesota! As the Christmas fanatic in the office, I thoroughly enjoyed looking through all of them. But there can only be one winner, and you'll definitely want to check out this house this week if you can.
Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks Decline
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of people hospitalized with influenza in Minnesota has declined for a second straight week. The weekly flu update from the Minnesota Department of Heath shows there were 264 flu-related hospitalizations statewide during the week that ended on December 17. That's down from the 400 hospitalizations reported the previous week and the over 550 hospitalizations reported in late November and early December.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0