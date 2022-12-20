High school students get hands on learning about law enforcement in Parma

Jim Kulikowski, Tyler Davis and Abigail Brosky are all high school students who are getting a close up look at what it’s like to be a police officer. The three teenagers are part of the Parma Law Post.

“They’re right there, and they’re going to calls so it’s a great learning experience,” said Parma Police Sgt. David D’Eusanio. He is the administrator of the program.

Davis is a senior at Holy Name High School. “I do enjoy it. It’s a great program. It’s really made me want to go into this career field,” said Davis.

The law post is part of the Boy Scouts Explorer Program giving both boys and girls a look at careers in all different fields.

“It gives them an immersive experience within that career so it allows them to learn those career skills, that leadership development and also get that mentorship so that they have a little bit of a clearer understanding of what that career may be like,” said Anastasia Duller, director of communications, Boy Scouts of America, Lake Erie Council.

Kulikowski knew from a young age that he wanted to protect and serve someday. He is a senior at Padua High School and is part of the school’s MyTrack Law program.

“We’re not just going out in police cars, going lights and sirens to calls. We do our fair share of that, but we’re also doing the nitty gritty—we’re going in the office, we’re doing the paperwork, we’re dealing with people, hands on,” said Kulikowski.

About a half dozen current Parma police officers were at one time part of the Parma Law Post.

Mark Kocinski is one of them. He joined the department about a year ago.

“I love taking them on ride alongs, showing them where I was, where I started off and where I am now,“ said Kocinski.

“I like to say it’s a little bit of recruiting in a fun way,” said D’Eusanio.

Brosky, a Valley Forge High School Junior, already knows she wants to be behind the wheel of a Parma police car one day.

“Definitely getting to know the officers and the community within the station itself has definitely helped my decision,” said Brosky.

The Boy Scouts Explorer Program offers hands on learning in a number of different professions. It's open to boys and girls 14 to 21 years old and it is free of charge.

