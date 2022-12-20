Read full article on original website
Related
Studs and Duds: Lions' Defense Not Physically Ready to Play
Detroit Lions were dominated by the Carolina Panthers.
Bear Necessities: Chicago in contention for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Bears suffered a 35-13 loss to the Bills on Christmas Eve. It was Chicago’s eighth consecutive loss, which tied a franchise record set in 1978. But while...
Comments / 0