Pennsylvania State

bctv.org

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Resources During the Holiday Season

Members of the Wolf Administration Wednesday reminded Pennsylvanians of available resources during the holiday season for individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use disorders (SUD). The departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Health (DOH), Human Services (DHS), Aging (PDA), and Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) joined...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Winter weather hack or wives' tale? | VERIFY

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With winter officially here and making its presence known, people might be turning to some old tricks. Our Verify team fact-checked a few common winter weather. THE QUESTION. Does bundling up keep you from getting sick?. THE SOURCES. WHAT WE FOUND. Layers may seem like an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre women only emergency center working to prevent homeless tragedies

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bitter cold expected this weekend is raising concerns about people experiencing homelessness. Their life expectancy is two decades less than the general population according to the National Institutes of Health. A somber service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church brought attention Wednesday to a deadly serious problem: People who’ve lost […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

‘You’re not alone’: Wolf admin stresses state services for people who need help during the holidays

For Pennsylvanians struggling with mental health challenges, substance use disorder, suicidal thoughts or financial problems, state officials gathered beneath the Capitol Christmas Tree on Wednesday to deliver a simple message: You are not alone. And there is help. “That’s not just lip service,” Pennsylvania Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Loving Giving Local: an organization born from tragedy

An organization born of personal tragedy has now touched the lives of more than 2,000 families in northwest Pennsylvania. This week’s Loving Giving Local donation went to Grady’s Decision. 14 years ago, Ryan Smith’s twins were born three months premature. Daughter Gianna survived; son Grady lived for just 52 hours. The parents felt alone and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture. A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Shore News Network

New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas

Reagan Reese on December 21, 2022 As a result of the “tripledemic,” several blue state schools are implementing mask mandates before the holiday break. As a result of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza (flu), and Coronavirus, schools in Pennsylvania, Washington and New Jersey are concerned about a “tripledemic”. Some schools are considering mask mandates as a means of combating the “tripledemic” while others have already requested that students wear masks. In New Jersey, Passaic Public Schools, which contains 17 schools and 14,000 students, implemented a mask mandate effective Wednesday for Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade students, according to an announcement by The post New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania School Districts Mandating Masks For Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill

Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M …. Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. The Night Before Christmas 2022. Night Before Christmas 2022. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Winter weather ruins holiday travel plans. Tunkhannock Fire.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

