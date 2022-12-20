Read full article on original website
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23
EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
2023 predictions for Portland real estate
Real estate experts explain what Portland home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Proposed 'land swap' between Washington, Clackamas counties highlights gap in planning for growth
Washington County is poised to accelerate its remarkable residential growth in coming years, over the objections of the majority of the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners. Metro, the elected regional government, is expected to approve a land swap between the two counties on Feb. 2, 2023. It would expand the...
kptv.com
Quick Wednesday evening update: Cold air is arriving with windy night ahead
There’s a change in the air this evening...much colder! Easterly wind is now pumping cold modified arctic air through the Gorge and into the Willamette Valley. It’s rare to see temperatures drop in the afternoon under sunshine at PDX, but it happened today. 42 at 1pm to 35 at 3pm as the cold east wind started blowing. 6pm temperatures are dipping into the 20s in the metro area, headed down to around 20 for most of us by morning.
KCBY
Owner of Oregon Coast camel ride business accused of recording people in bathroom
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The owner of a company that offers camel rides on the Oregon coast is accused of hiding surveillance cameras in his bathroom and secretly recording people, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said. John David Bonander, 48, of Pacific City, was arrested ot two counts of...
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
KATU.com
5 taken to hospital after riding to the end of MAX line, 'trying to stay warm,' TVF&R says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Community leaders in Washington County came together Friday to discuss new solutions to the homeless crisis as the unhoused community face temperatures at or below freezing level this weekend. First responders are noticing a spike in hospitalizations for those living on the street, and agencies say...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Dec. 15, 2022
• KAREN L. FULCHER, 80, Chehalis, died Dec. 5 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DEBRA L. LEONARD, 69, Union, died on Dec. 7 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD O. MACKEY, 86, Longview,...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY TRANSPORTATION: Expect Service Delays with Severe Weather Conditions Forecast for Thursday, Friday
Tillamook County Transportation District (The Wave) issued the following statement today – Wednesday December 21, 2022 – In the event of severe weather conditions that will be occurring on Thrusday 12/22 and Friday 12/23, please expect service disruptions on all routes and services. Safety is our number one...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Making Knives Out of Wheelchair Parts in Lewis County Jail
A Centralia man arrested in October for multiple alleged domestic violence offenses and charged with over 20 witness tampering charges in November now faces an additional felony case for allegedly breaking off pieces of his wheelchair and sharpening them into knives. On Sunday, the Lewis County Jail notified deputies with...
