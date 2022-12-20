ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: I-84 remains closed during widespread storm, Friday, Dec. 23

EDITOR’S NOTE: Travel remains challenging in many part of Oregon and Washington. With the holidays and many people wanting to get to family and friends, in and around Tillamook County and the central and southern coast have thawed, but Clatsop County, the Coast Range, the valley and of course the Gorge remain below freezing. Use extreme caution when heading east or north – snow tires, studded tires and chains are required in some areas at this time.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Quick Wednesday evening update: Cold air is arriving with windy night ahead

There’s a change in the air this evening...much colder! Easterly wind is now pumping cold modified arctic air through the Gorge and into the Willamette Valley. It’s rare to see temperatures drop in the afternoon under sunshine at PDX, but it happened today. 42 at 1pm to 35 at 3pm as the cold east wind started blowing. 6pm temperatures are dipping into the 20s in the metro area, headed down to around 20 for most of us by morning.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Dec. 15, 2022

• KAREN L. FULCHER, 80, Chehalis, died Dec. 5 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DEBRA L. LEONARD, 69, Union, died on Dec. 7 at Providence Centralia Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • DONALD O. MACKEY, 86, Longview,...
CHEHALIS, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK COUNTY TRANSPORTATION: Expect Service Delays with Severe Weather Conditions Forecast for Thursday, Friday

Tillamook County Transportation District (The Wave) issued the following statement today – Wednesday December 21, 2022 – In the event of severe weather conditions that will be occurring on Thrusday 12/22 and Friday 12/23, please expect service disruptions on all routes and services. Safety is our number one...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

