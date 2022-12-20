ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023

By Bill Shannon
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0U5n_0jpNpO2d00

(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months.

The final deer seasons of 2022-2023 kick off Dec. 26, running alongside many small game and furbearer seasons, making for plenty of options and opportunities.

Deer Hunting

Three separate-but-simultaneous deer seasons get going after Christmas. Two of them – the late archery season and flintlock season – are held statewide, but run an additional two weeks in Wildlife Management Units 2B, 5C and 5D. The other – the extended firearms antlerless deer season – is held only in WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D.

There are slightly different requirements for these seasons.

First, late archery and flintlock hunters may harvest a buck, as well as antlerless deer, so long as they have valid tags for each. A buck harvest tag is included with a general license, so as long as a hunter hasn’t filled the tag in earlier seasons, it can be used to take a buck in the late archery or flintlock seasons.

A flintlock hunter also may use a buck tag to take an antlerless deer. In all other cases, a hunter needs a valid antlerless deer license or Deer Management Assistance Program permit for each antlerless deer they attempt to harvest. The exception applying to flintlock hunters applies only to flintlock hunters, and not those hunting deer in other seasons.

As for the extended firearms season, which is open only for the taking of antlerless deer, hunters need a valid antlerless license or DMAP permit for each deer they attempt to harvest.

While antlerless licenses for most WMUs long have been sold out, some licenses still remain in WMUs 2B and 4A. Likewise, DMAP permits – which are valid only on the properties for which they’re issued – remain available for some properties. Availability can be checked online at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/Harvest/DMAP .

In all cases, deer hunters need their paper harvest tags with them while hunting because a tag must be secured to the ear of a harvested deer before the deer is moved. Hunters who are buying tags they plan to use soon are better off buying them directly from an issuing agent as opposed to buying them online. Licenses purchased online are mailed to the hunter, which means waiting for harvest tags to arrive. And without a valid paper harvest tag, a hunter can’t lawfully hunt for deer.

There also are separate fluorescent orange requirements for the after-Christmas deer seasons. Statewide, archery and flintlock hunters are not required to wear fluorescent orange. Hunters participating in the extended firearms season must wear, at all times, 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on the head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees.

Even when orange isn’t required, the Game Commission highly recommends the use of orange, especially while moving and on public properties.

The late archery and flintlock seasons run Dec. 26-Jan. 16 statewide and Dec. 26-Jan. 28 in WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D. The extended firearms season runs Dec. 26-Jan.28.

Small Game Hunting

The small game seasons resumed following the firearms deer season. Hunting opportunities for squirrels, pheasants and rabbits are among those available now and after Christmas.

Pheasants have become perhaps the most sought-after late season small game species. About 23,400 pheasants were released last week (Dec. 14-16) and two more releases totaling 31,700 birds are planned for Dec. 28-29 and Jan. 4-5.

Pheasant hunters are advised to consult www.pgc.pa.gov for further information on late season pheasant releases, because some of the sites stocked during the early season are not stocked during the late season.

In addition to a general license, pheasant hunters generally need a pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants. The permit costs $26.97, and must be signed and carried while hunting pheasants. Junior hunters and mentored permit holders under 17 qualify for a free permit and must obtain it before hunting. Senior lifetime license holders who purchased their lifetime licenses prior to May 13, 2017 are exempted from needing a permit.

Small game hunters are reminded that hunting generally is closed on Saturday, Dec. 24. Seasons for pheasants, squirrels, rabbits and bobwhite quail (which hunters might encounter due to the private release of captive birds) resume on Dec. 26 and run through Feb. 27. Pennsylvania’s snowshoe hare season runs Dec. 26-31. The final segment of ruffed grouse season closes Dec. 23 and there is no after-Christmas season.

All small game hunters must wear, at all times, 250 square inches of fluorescent orange on the head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees.

Meanwhile, many waterfowl seasons will run into January, and in some cases later.

Consult the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest for more information.

Furbearer Opportunities

Hunting and trapping for furbearers also peaks in winter. These include opportunities for foxes, raccoons, beavers, minks and muskrats.

A furtaker license generally is required to take furbearers by hunting or trapping. Coyotes are an exception to this requirement; they can be harvested by anyone with a hunting or furtaker license.

There also are a few furbearers – bobcats, fishers and river otters – that licensed furtakers only may pursue if they first obtain a permit and harvest tag for that species. These permits only are sold prior to the season beginning, so bobcat and fisher permits no longer are available because seasons for those species are underway. River otter permits must be purchased before Feb. 11.

For a complete list of seasons and regulations, see the Hunting & Trapping Digest .

But any way you look at it, there’s a lot of hunting still to enjoy.

“While the fall hunting seasons pack incredible excitement and more opportunities than we might have available time, there are great times to be had afield once winter arrives, too,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Whether it’s trying to tag that final deer this season, putting up some cackling roosters, waiting for ducks to drop into your decoy spread, tracking down a prime bobcat spot, or any of the many other opportunities available now and after Christmas, the adventure that awaits is its own reward.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 14

Raquel Sekerak
3d ago

Do State & game management ,really Wantto make deer extinct!!!!!Because that's exactly what the hell their doing!!I think it's totally wrong to extend hunting season on deer. Why dont they do it for bear for example!Which I would be against too that's just a example.

Reply(4)
2
Related
977rocks.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?

(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning

Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Penalties for not keeping your pets warm this winter

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With frigid temperatures in the forecast for northeastern and central Pennsylvania, pet owners need to be aware of potential penalties for leaving your furry little friends out in the cold for too long. PA residents are being reminded of the commonwealth’s laws to bring pets indoors as temperatures start to drop. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

All-time snow records in northeast and central PA

(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State approves Santa’s reindeer for flight

HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary and Pennsylvania State Veterinarian announced Santa’s reindeer have been approved for take-off. The reindeer, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donder, Blitzen, and Rudolph received approval to fly from Dr. Robert F. Gerlach, Alaska’s state veterinarian. The Certificate of Veterinary Inspection and Permit to Ship allows […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy