Related
Bengals Defender Calls Out Mac Jones For Another ‘Dirty’ Play
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been called out for making “dirty” plays in the past. And the second-year signal-caller is being criticized for doing the same during New England’s 22-18 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple acknowledged how...
Bengals’ team plane makes emergency landing at JFK following win over Patriots: reports
A celebratory flight home turned scary for the Cincinnati Bengals. Following their win over the New England Patriots on Saturday, the Bengals’ team plane had to make an emergency landing at JFK International Airport after an engine failed, according to multiple reports. The team was switching planes at around 9 p.m. at the New York airport. One person on board told WLWT, an NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, that it was “a little rough but it was okay” and they “landed safely” in Queens. The Bengals, according to @SportsAviation on Twitter, were aboard Delta Flight 8861 which took off from T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick, Rhode Island at 7:35 p.m. ET and landed at JFK 71 minutes later. Reports also said they were expected to leave JFK at around 9:30 p.m. ET and return to Cincinnati by midnight. The Bengals won their seventh straight game on Saturday, 22-18. They did lead 22-0 at one point, but held on for their 11th victory of the season. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, and still have a chance at the conference’s top seed and a first-round playoff bye.
Zach Wilson Benched Once Again, Jets Future In Doubt
You can say a lot of things about the New York Jets, but you can’t say they don’t know how to keep things interesting. After making his return to the starting lineup in Week 15, Zach Wilson kicked off Week 16 with some drama as he was benched — once again — by head coach Robert Saleh. So, who came in to replace him? Was it Mike White? No, he’s still injured. What about Joe Flacco? Nope.
Antonio Brown Reveals More Alleged Private DMs From Tom Brady
Turns out, Tom Brady’s private messages to Antonio Brown aren’t all that private. Brown last month revealed a lengthy text message Brady supposedly sent him roughly three months after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. And on Friday, Brown was at it again, this time posting an alleged direct message from Brady to his Snapchat feed.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Jaylen Brown Addresses Scuffle With Naz Reid After Celtics Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t able to extend the Boston Celtics’ losing streak, nor could they contain a dominant Jaylen Brown performance in crunch time. In the second quarter of action, Brown finished a layup off the glass in traffic. Naz Reid fouled him in the process, which lead to a fired-up Brown and Boston crowd. Instantly, the two went chest-to-chest and exchanged words before being separated with no further confrontation. The officials also issued a technical foul to a disgruntled Reid, who continued to chat.
Patriots Practice Notes: Rare Specialist Change Could Be Needed
FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver DeVante Parker, cornerback Jalen Mills and long snapper Joe Cardona all sat out their second consecutive practice Thursday, putting their availability for Saturday’s Patriots-Bengals game in doubt. Parker and Mills are starters on offense and defense, respectively, and losing them for another game...
Robert Kraft Makes Gesture To Patriots Fan From Viral Raiders Video
After catching wind of a viral video from Sunday’s game in Las Vegas that featured a Raiders fan screaming relentlessly in the face of a Patriots fan, New England owner Robert Kraft made a classy gesture. Kraft invited Patriots fan Jerry Edmond to Gillette Stadium for this Saturday’s Week...
Matthew Judon Believes These Patriots Should Be Pro Bowlers
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon is the lone member of the 2022 Patriots who earned a spot on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster. But should he be the only one?. When asked that question Thursday, New England’s star pass rusher highlighted two teammates: edge defender Josh Uche and safety Kyle Dugger.
Steelers Honor Franco Harris In Perfect Way Prior To Facing Raiders
It is set to be an emotional night in Pittsburgh when the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 16 matchup. The Steelers on Saturday are retiring the No. 32 of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who unexpectedly died earlier this week at the age of 72. Friday also marked the 50th anniversary of Harris’ famed “Immaculate Reception” play.
How Patriots-Bengals Ref Explained Rhamondre Stevenson Fumble Call
FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson’s ball security faltered at the worst possible time for the Patriots during their Christmas Eve loss at Gillette Stadium. With New England driving for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown, Stevenson fumbled at the Bengals’ 8-yard line with less than a minute remaining.
Jason McCourty Has Comical Reaction To Devin McCourty Interception
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jason McCourty couldn’t help but feel a bit conflicted Saturday when his brother, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, intercepted pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during a Week 16 game. Jason McCourty, as he revealed on Twitter, has Burrow as his quarterback in...
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Crushing Loss To Bengals
FOXBORO, Mass. — There were many empty seats at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, but thousands of dedicated Patriots fans still braved freezing-cold temperatures to watch their favorite team on Christmas Eve. Their gift? A depressing lump of coal. New England fought hard but ultimately was outclassed by the Cincinnati...
Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones Carted Off Field During Raiders Game
Former New England Patriot and current Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones made an early departure against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Last week’s hero against the Patriots didn’t come nearly as lucky in his follow-up performance. In the third quarter, Jones collided with teammate Maxx...
Bill Belichick Gives Odd Answer To Question About Kendrick Bourne Playing Time
FOXBORO, Mass. — For virtually the entire season, Patriots fans have been calling for New England to use Kendrick Bourne more often. After catching 55 balls for 800 yards in 2021, Bourne entered Week 16 with just 24 catches for 273 yards in 13 games. Well, fans got their...
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Can’t Hold Onto Second-Half Lead Yet Again
It continues to be the same old story for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders once again held a second-half lead Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, only to squander it by getting shutout over the final 24 minutes, and allowing a 14-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens with 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter to deal Las Vegas a 13-10 loss at a freezing Acrisure Stadium.
Richard Sherman Hopes Zach Wilson Has Started Last NFL Game
This season only continues to get worse for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The second-year signal-caller hit a new low during Thursday night’s 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with Wilson being benched again, this time in the third quarter in favor of unknown third-stringer Chris Streveler. While...
Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Is Not Giving Up On Zach Wilson
The Jets are heading backwards during the final stretch of the season, and Zach Wilson has been the face of New York’s struggles. The second-year quarterback was benched again during Thursday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in favor of Chris Streveler, who was activated from the practice squad this week.
Packers LG Elgton Jenkins Agrees to 4-Year, $68 Million Extension
The Green Bay Packers (6-8) have locked up one of their key offensive linemen for the foreseeable future. According to NFL.com, the Packers have signed left guard Elgton Jenkins to a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The deal, which carries a max value of $74 million, makes Jenkins the second-highest-paid guard in the NFL behind Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts.
Vikings Keep Winning Close Games, This Time With 61-Yard Field Goal
Minnesota Vikings fans have brutal memories when it comes to game-winning field goal attempts. See: Blair Walsh, Gary Anderson. But they finally could rejoice after one on Christmas Eve and it sure wasn’t an easy kick made by Greg Joseph. Joseph lined up from 61 yards out with the...
