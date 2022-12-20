Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week
(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead mayor hopes city keeps businesses forced out of mall by downtown redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- The mayor of Moorhead says she hopes to keep businesses in the city that will soon be forced out of their current locations at the Moorhead Center Mall, because of a massive downtown redevelopment project now in the planning stages. "it's definitely challenging though I will say...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Asking Customers to Reduce Power Use
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is asking customers to conserve energy to help reduce demand on the power grid. The request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for our region. DLPU asks that you turn down your thermostat, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
Building Design & Construction
Vacant Target store in Minnesota turned into early childhood education center
Lincoln School, a former 90,000-sf Target retail store in Fergus Falls, Minn., was repurposed into Independent School District 544’s newest campus. The campus provides the community with a new early childhood education facility and a home to the Otter Preschool and Children’s Corner. The complex emloys some 40 staff and educators and supports over 300 students.
kvrr.com
Another Round of Fresh Snow Causes Slick Roads and More Spinouts and Crashes
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you aren’t sure just how slick the roads are out there, take a look at this car on its roof along I-29 right here in Fargo. It was spotted along the northbound lanes just a short distance from the onramp from 13th Avenue South.
kvrr.com
Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue
FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
kfgo.com
Contractor has excavating license revoked, plans legal action against City of Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A local contractor said he plans to take legal action against the City of Fargo after the City Commission voted unanimously to revoke his company’s excavation license at a special meeting Wednesday morning. City officials said they have worked with Drain Services, Inc. for a...
lakesarearadio.net
Otter Tail County puts one-year pause on THC-infused products
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – After receiving feedback from the public, the Otter Tail County Commission has put a one-year moratorium on sales of THC products within the county. In a unanimous vote, the commission decided to put the pause into effect until there are measures in place to...
wdayradionow.com
Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover
WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media
POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited.
valleynewslive.com
Man rescues several people from van flipped along MN highway
NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man rescued 7 people on his way home Sunday night, pulling them from a mini van that slid on glare ice and tipped over in a ditch. Around 7:45 PM, Jim Maas says he was on his way home from Wahpeton...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment
A Fergus Falls man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend at her St. Paul apartment Friday, which he initially claimed was a suicide. Charges against Matthew Phillip Ecker, 44, say continued to change his story to police regarding the death of 32-year-old Alexandra Pennig at about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 5th and Wall Street in Lowertown.
valleynewslive.com
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
valleynewslive.com
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Gymnastics ranked #1 In Class A In First Coaches Poll
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The first Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association (MGGCA) Poll has been released and the Detroit Lakes Lakers are ranked #1 in Class A. The defending Section 8A Lakers top the ranking with an average score of 139.225, followed closely by Worthington (3A) and section opponent Melrose.
