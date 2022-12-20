ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lane closure on 25th street south to continue into next week

(Fargo, ND) -- Southbound traffic on 25th Street South near 17th Avenue South is currently reduced to one lane. The lane closure is required to allow for Xcel Energy to complete work on an issue with a manhole in the area. Due to the cold weather Fargo is currently experiencing,...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project

(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
MOORHEAD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Public Utilities Asking Customers to Reduce Power Use

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes Public Utilities (DLPU) is asking customers to conserve energy to help reduce demand on the power grid. The request comes from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), which operates the energy market and controls electrical reliability for our region. DLPU asks that you turn down your thermostat, delay the use of large appliances and shut off all unnecessary lights and equipment.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Vehicle fire ended on I-29 exit in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Authorities are responding following a vehicle fire near a prominent Fargo road. An eyewitness reported to WDAY Radio the vehicle fire was located outside the Perkins on 13th Ave SW. WDAY Radio was able to confirm the fire was located on the I-29 exit ramp to 13th Ave. No details from authorities are available at this time.
FARGO, ND
Building Design & Construction

Vacant Target store in Minnesota turned into early childhood education center

Lincoln School, a former 90,000-sf Target retail store in Fergus Falls, Minn., was repurposed into Independent School District 544’s newest campus. The campus provides the community with a new early childhood education facility and a home to the Otter Preschool and Children’s Corner. The complex emloys some 40 staff and educators and supports over 300 students.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
kvrr.com

Commuter jet diverts to Fargo for mechanical issue

FARGO (KVRR) – A commuter jet heading to Devils Lake Wednesday morning made an unscheduled stop in Fargo because of a mechanical issue. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein says the United Express flight originated in Denver. There were 36 people on board. The flight landed in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Otter Tail County puts one-year pause on THC-infused products

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – After receiving feedback from the public, the Otter Tail County Commission has put a one-year moratorium on sales of THC products within the county. In a unanimous vote, the commission decided to put the pause into effect until there are measures in place to...
wdayradionow.com

Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover

WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Polk County student arrested after report of "school violence" made on social media

POLK COUNTY, Minn. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a student is in custody after a social media post that involved school violence. According to the sheriff's office, they received a report Tuesday of "school violence made on social media" by a student at Fertile-Beltrami School, located in Fertile, Minnesota. The student, a juvenile, was later arrested. Authorities say there is no immediate threat at this time.The investigation is ongoing. Details are limited. 
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County

(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
JAMESTOWN, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Gymnastics ranked #1 In Class A In First Coaches Poll

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The first Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association (MGGCA) Poll has been released and the Detroit Lakes Lakers are ranked #1 in Class A. The defending Section 8A Lakers top the ranking with an average score of 139.225, followed closely by Worthington (3A) and section opponent Melrose.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

