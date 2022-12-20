Governor Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday. While executive branch offices in the rest of the state will be closed, employees will be working remotely. Blizzard and near blizzard conditions will impact the entire state beginning today and through the day Thursday. Citizens should be prepared to stay home Thursday if possible. Many state highways already have no travel advised, and numerous roads are physically blocked. If they get stranded or have vehicle maintenance issues, the situation may become life-threatening. Interstate 90 is closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City. No travel is advised in much of central and western South Dakota due to whiteout conditions.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO