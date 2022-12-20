Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
newscenter1.tv
What is the history of White Christmases in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Most people hope for a White Christmas every year. This year, it looks like those people should get their wish, but what is the history of White Christmases in Rapid City?. The last White Christmas in Rapid City:. The last White Christmas in Rapid City...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Rape charge response; DNA IDs victim; Weather troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 22. Here’s the latest in news and weather to start the day with KELOLAND On The Go. As harsh weather conditions continue to impact people across KELOLAND, some people on the Rosebud Reservation are stranded without propane to heat their homes or other essentials such as food.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Law enforcement leads convoy from Wall to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Highway Patrol and a South Dakota Department of Transportation snowplow led a convoy escorting some of those stranded in Wall to the Rapid City area on Thursday. According to the Pennington County Sherrif’s Office, he trip took approximately two hours, and the trip...
KELOLAND TV
As the Interstate opens back up, law enforcement urges everyone to drive with caution
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) —State and local crews are making good progress on roads on the Western side of South Dakota. From whiteout conditions and blowing snow to clear skies and open roads, things are looking a lot better on Interstate 90 just outside of Rapid City. However, the...
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. Shortly after noon Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert to smart phones.
more955.com
All state offices in South Dakota closed Thursday; I-90 closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City
Governor Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday. While executive branch offices in the rest of the state will be closed, employees will be working remotely. Blizzard and near blizzard conditions will impact the entire state beginning today and through the day Thursday. Citizens should be prepared to stay home Thursday if possible. Many state highways already have no travel advised, and numerous roads are physically blocked. If they get stranded or have vehicle maintenance issues, the situation may become life-threatening. Interstate 90 is closed from Chamberlain to Rapid City. No travel is advised in much of central and western South Dakota due to whiteout conditions.
newscenter1.tv
“The right thing to do this time of year”: People help get others out of blizzard conditions that closed parts of I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Blizzard conditions in South Dakota closed large sections of I-90 with reports of blowing wind and zero visibility. The interstate closure extended to the Minnesota state line, at 7 p.m. CST, Thursday, but a few people were able to make it back to Rapid City from Wall, SD with a few convoys through the day.
newscenter1.tv
Travel impacts, I-90 closure expected to continue through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– I-90 remains closed from Box Elder to Chamberlain, as blowing snow continues to drop visibility to just a few feet in many areas. An inch, or less, of snow fell across western South Dakota, but with winds up to 60 miles per hour, visibility dropped quickly. Wednesday afternoon and evening, over 100 vehicles were stuck between New Underwood and Wall along the interstate, and South Dakota Highway Patrol started a convoy late Thursday morning to help anyone still in Wall reach Rapid City.
KEVN
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Fire Department responds to two structure fires
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to two structure fires Wednesday and Thursday despite the freezing temperatures. The first structure fire occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening in the 3700 block of Canyon Lake Drive where there were reports of smoke in a hallway of an apartment building.
dakotanewsnow.com
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s what to know about people that work in the ER during the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The holidays are a time to spend with family, but for the people that work in the ER, their jobs come first. Here are some things you should know about what it is like in the emergency department during the holidays:. Emergencies don’t take a...
KELOLAND TV
Christmas church services broadcast on KELOLAND stations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With how frigid the weather has been this week, you may be rethinking your holiday plans, including whether you want to attend church services in person. Here at KELOLAND Media Group, we will have broadcasts of different churches in Sioux Falls and Rapid City...
newscenter1.tv
Come on in! We’re OPEN, even on Christmas!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Did you ruin the Christmas ham? Do you need a place to do some extremely last-minute shopping? Do you need gas, to do that last bit of shopping? Well, we got you covered. Here is a list of convenience stores, gas stations, and restaurants all open on Christmas day.
Black Hills Pioneer
Crash prompts road closure
A semi truck crashed early this morning on Interstate 90. It left the roadway and is temporarily blocking Dolan Creek Drive in Sturgis.
newscenter1.tv
Annual holiday tree-dition at Custer State Park back for another year
CUSTER, S.D.– Custer State Park’s annual Festival of Trees event is currently underway, with parts of the Visitor Center surrounded with Christmas trees. Interpretive Manager for the park Aaron Douglass talks more about the event. What is the Festival of Trees?. The Festival of Trees is a fun...
Comments / 0