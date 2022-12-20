ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokomis, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

One seriously injured in auto mishap on Longboat Key

A crash that sent a sedan into a storefront on Bay Isles Parkway on Wednesday afternoon resulted in three injuries, one of them serious, Longboat Key authorities said. One person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially as a trauma alert, but a spokesperson for Longboat Key Fire-Rescue said the victim had been released from hospital care by Thursday. The other two victims were checked by paramedics at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Let the big chill start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

It’s a First Alert Friday as Temps Plummet into Saturday Morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday kicks off with a minimal chance of showers in the morning, and a warm high of 71. But temperatures will drop quickly after late morning. By the early evening it will feel like the 40s due to strong northerly winds piggy backing off an arctic air mass. Those temperatures will continue to plummet overnight. Suncoast temps will be in the mid 30′s Saturday morning but the wind chill will make it feel like the upper 20′s.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to car fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — San Carlos Park firefighters battled a car fire Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Crews responded to the blaze just before 4:30 in the area of America Outdoors Boulevard and White Sky Circle to find the car fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. The car...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

The Big Chill is Here: Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories as Temps Plummet

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The big chill has arrived and Manatee county east of I-75, along with Hardee county is under a freeze warning until late Saturday morning. Meanwhile the entire Suncoast area is under a wind chill advisory until Saturday at 10am. Temperatures will dip down to the mid 30′s in most areas, and freezing temps in some areas. The wind chill will make it feel like the 20′s at sunrise Saturday. It will continue to feel frigid in the morning. By late afternoon the high will be 50, however it will feel the low 40′s.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a shooting last month in north Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera, 19, of Ellenton, is charged with a single count of attempted murder and an additional count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Commissioners hand out holiday meals to first responders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners handed out over 100 meals to first responders at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 24. The meals were provided by Popi’s Place and served by the commissioners along with Sheriff Rick Wells. According to Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the meals are a thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day including Christmas eve and day.
BRADENTON, FL
iontb.com

Officers perform CPR on overdosed driver that struck a patrol vehicle then went unconscious on Seminole Boulevard

A deputy from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Largo Police Department assisted in both the apprehension and medical needs of a driver that struck a deputy’s vehicle. The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Seminole Boulevard just south of 16th Avenue SW at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
LARGO, FL

