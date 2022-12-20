Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
Longboat Observer
One seriously injured in auto mishap on Longboat Key
A crash that sent a sedan into a storefront on Bay Isles Parkway on Wednesday afternoon resulted in three injuries, one of them serious, Longboat Key authorities said. One person was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital initially as a trauma alert, but a spokesperson for Longboat Key Fire-Rescue said the victim had been released from hospital care by Thursday. The other two victims were checked by paramedics at the scene but were not taken to the hospital.
Bradenton woman charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly crash
A Bradenton woman was charged with DUI manslaughter Friday after police said a pedestrian died following a crash.
Mysuncoast.com
1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle. The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Mysuncoast.com
Let the big chill start
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a few early morning showers and a partly cloudy start to the day, our temperature will rise to near 70 degrees in the early daylight hours. That will be the high for the day. After that time, the cold front will be south of us...
Death investigation underway after body found in Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is investigating a death after a body was found in the Caloosahatchee River. According to FMPD, the body was found near Centennial Park. Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious. No further details are available at...
Mysuncoast.com
It’s a First Alert Friday as Temps Plummet into Saturday Morning
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday kicks off with a minimal chance of showers in the morning, and a warm high of 71. But temperatures will drop quickly after late morning. By the early evening it will feel like the 40s due to strong northerly winds piggy backing off an arctic air mass. Those temperatures will continue to plummet overnight. Suncoast temps will be in the mid 30′s Saturday morning but the wind chill will make it feel like the upper 20′s.
Crews respond to car fire in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — San Carlos Park firefighters battled a car fire Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Crews responded to the blaze just before 4:30 in the area of America Outdoors Boulevard and White Sky Circle to find the car fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. The car...
NBC 2
Man dies after crashing truck off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge was shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police closed southbound...
Great-grandmother rescued from under car dies from injuries at hospital, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman who was rescued after being pinned under a car with her 3-year-old great-granddaughter has died, the Tampa Police Department reports. In an update, police explained how the great-grandmother died from her injuries Thursday afternoon after first responders and good Samaritans helped to pull her from under a car.
Mysuncoast.com
The Big Chill is Here: Freeze Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories as Temps Plummet
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The big chill has arrived and Manatee county east of I-75, along with Hardee county is under a freeze warning until late Saturday morning. Meanwhile the entire Suncoast area is under a wind chill advisory until Saturday at 10am. Temperatures will dip down to the mid 30′s in most areas, and freezing temps in some areas. The wind chill will make it feel like the 20′s at sunrise Saturday. It will continue to feel frigid in the morning. By late afternoon the high will be 50, however it will feel the low 40′s.
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday evening in St. Petersburg. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 39th Street North. A 2006 Toyota Solara stopped at the stop sign before turning...
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
fox13news.com
Man rescued from Tampa garbage truck after he was likely sleeping in dumpster, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa garbage truck driver was following his usual route Wednesday morning when he looked at the truck's camera and noticed movement in the back – which turned out to be a person. The driver quickly called first responders. Tampa Fire Rescue crews arrived near North...
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
Mysuncoast.com
Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a shooting last month in north Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera, 19, of Ellenton, is charged with a single count of attempted murder and an additional count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.
wfla.com
Driver on life support after crashing into Florida river
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who crashed into the Caloosahatchee River Saturday morning is on life support, according to a report by NBC affiliate WBBH. WBBH said the driver’s family confirmed that he suffered serious brain injuries in the traffic incident on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Commissioners hand out holiday meals to first responders
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners handed out over 100 meals to first responders at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 24. The meals were provided by Popi’s Place and served by the commissioners along with Sheriff Rick Wells. According to Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the meals are a thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day including Christmas eve and day.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
iontb.com
Officers perform CPR on overdosed driver that struck a patrol vehicle then went unconscious on Seminole Boulevard
A deputy from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Largo Police Department assisted in both the apprehension and medical needs of a driver that struck a deputy’s vehicle. The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of Seminole Boulevard just south of 16th Avenue SW at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Comments / 2