SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The big chill has arrived and Manatee county east of I-75, along with Hardee county is under a freeze warning until late Saturday morning. Meanwhile the entire Suncoast area is under a wind chill advisory until Saturday at 10am. Temperatures will dip down to the mid 30′s in most areas, and freezing temps in some areas. The wind chill will make it feel like the 20′s at sunrise Saturday. It will continue to feel frigid in the morning. By late afternoon the high will be 50, however it will feel the low 40′s.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO