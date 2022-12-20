Alaska agrees to Opioid Settlements with Walmart, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan, considering settlements with CVS and Walgreens

Read full article on original website
Related
webcenterfairbanks.com
The State of Alaska moves forward with settlement agreements from pharmaceutical companies and distributors
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In 2021 alone, Alaska lost 253 people to overdose. Of the 253, 196 of those deaths were opioid-related. That’s according to a Press release sent out by the State of Alaska Department of Law earlier this week. A link to those slides is here. To...
Alaska Has the Worst Used Car Prices in the U.S. But Also 0% Sales Tax
A new study found that Alaska had some of the highest prices for used cars in the country. However, lack of sales tax helps to lessen the blow. The post Alaska Has the Worst Used Car Prices in the U.S. But Also 0% Sales Tax appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Payment of $3,284 coming to eligible residents in Alaska
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.
kinyradio.com
The Alaska Public Health ECHO meeting discussed the 'tripledemic' this flu season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Public Health ECHO is a virtual meeting on every third Wednesday of the month for the public to interact with scientific and medical experts across Alaska and the State of Alaska’s Public Health Leadership Team. Joe McLaughlin, the Chief of the Alaska Section...
Dramatic decline in teen smoking largely offset by boom in e-cigarette use, state report says
Alaska teens have largely ditched cigarettes over the past two decades, but they have substituted that unhealthy habit with another: vaping. About a quarter of surveyed high schoolers reported using electronic cigarettes in the past 30 days, according to the Alaska Tobacco Facts Update, released last week by the Alaska Department of Health. The national […] The post Dramatic decline in teen smoking largely offset by boom in e-cigarette use, state report says appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskabeacon.com
Fishery disaster aid and nearly $500 million worth of Alaska projects included in omnibus budget bill
Aid to Alaska fishermen, companies and communities was included in the year-end omnibus appropriations package that won final passage on Friday. The $300 million in aid funding follows official disaster declarations issued last week by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for Alaska salmon and crab fishery failures dating back to 2020, as well as some salmon failures in Washington state dating back to 2019.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alaska
Alaska is the largest state in the United States, yet it has the third smallest population. One-half of Alaska’s approximately 750,000 residents live in or near Anchorage. And a further large percentage live in Juneau, the capital city. While formerly occupied by Native Americans for thousands of years, Alaska was long held by Russia. In fact, the land that would eventually become the state wasn’t sold to the United States government until 1867. In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state admitted to the United States. The state is well known for its harsh climate, but, just where is the coldest place in Alaska?
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million
OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
Who’s Colder? Let’s Compare Current Alaska Temps With NoDak
'Twas a couple of nights before Christmas and I thought it would be fun to compare. I think Santa Claus is going to be in for a shock when he and his reindeer cross the border into North Dakota on Christmas Eve because it's colder than a dead witches...well, you get the idea.
kdll.org
Flu cases still up statewide
Cases of influenza are up in Alaska this month — an earlier-than-usual start to flu season. But Alaska’s case rate is lagging behind the rest of the country and might be peaking, according to a Wednesday update from the Alaska Department of Health. Flu cases in Alaska typically...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
kinyradio.com
Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday. The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said...
Alaska Legislature files ‘friendly’ lawsuit over billion-dollar accounting dispute
The Alaska Legislature’s budget and audit committee sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the state departments of revenue and natural resources on Wednesday, alleging that the executive branch has incorrectly handled the proceeds of a tax dispute since 2018. Success by the legislature could reduce the amount of revenue available for ordinary spending and add to […] The post Alaska Legislature files ‘friendly’ lawsuit over billion-dollar accounting dispute appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
NOTN 12-23
A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Southeast Alaska with heavy snow expected. With heavy snowfall anticipated today and into tomorrow night, avalanches in the backcountry are a concern. The heavy snowfall is making for ideal skiing conditions at Eaglecrest. The Alaska Public Health ECHO is a...
Alaskan of the Year: Kelly Tshibaka
Must Read Alaska readers have spoken, and say Kelly Tshibaka, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2022, is Alaska of the Year. Overwhelmingly. Thirty-five percent of respondents to our poll, running for the past three weeks on Facebook, said Tshibaka is the most admirable Alaskan. She was followed by Mat-Su Borough Mayor Edna DeVries, Rep.-elect Jamie Allard, Rep. David Eastman, and Rep. Mike Cronk. Other Alaskans were mentioned, including Dr. Anne Zink, Dr. Ilona Farr, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and even Rep. Mary Peltola and Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 22 December 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Co-Ho-Ho! Tear the wrapping away and find Robert Woolsey’s present: a report about a forum on the Future of Fishing, plus Kirsten “Santa” Dobroth from KMXT has two for your stocking: a story on declarations of fish disasters, and one about a plea for precious flotsam.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 22, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. State officials say it could take months to clear a backlog...
alaskapublic.org
With thousands waiting, state says food stamp backlog won’t improve any time soon
The temperature in Soldotna has been dipping below zero at night, but Jo Lunstedt says she has had to skip paying her electricity bill to feed her family. “I applied for benefits back on Oct. 27 of 2022. And as of today’s date, I still have not heard anything from them,” she said. “I have to make my food stretch longer. So, we don’t have seconds.”
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s first Miss America, Emma Broyles, reflects on her year in the spotlight
Last Thursday, Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles of Anchorage passed the crown to Grace Stanke of Wisconsin. Broyles became a statewide sensation after she became the first Alaskan and the first Korean American named Miss America last year. A week after wrapping up her tenure, Broyles says she’s excited to...
orangeandbluepress.com
$50 to $1,200 The One-time Relief Payment Is Expected To Come in New Year – Are You Qualified?
The Americans will start the New Year with a new one-time relief payment worth between $50 to $1,200, but only certain people are eligible. The Washington Working Families Tax Credit provides assistance to help low-to-moderate-income Washington residents. The Earned Income Tax Credit, gives lower-income workers more money back at tax time or decreases the amount of federal taxes they credit.
Comments / 0