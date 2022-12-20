Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Guides as Forecasts Warn of Heavy Snow and Freezing Temperatures This December
Weather agencies reported heavy snow, rain, blizzard conditions and wintry weather at the beginning of December. It was chaotic for many travelers and motorists due to slippery road conditions and freezing temperatures. During the onset of the winter season, it is important to know guides to help you. As many...
Texas Residents Prepare for Extremely Cold and Freezing Temperatures in US
According to a recent news report, many residents in Texas are prepared for the potential impact of extremely cold weather that could unload this week due to a winter storm. In recent reports, about 50 million are expected to feel the effects of severe winter conditions in the United States, which has become colder due to the blast of arctic air.
Extreme Cold Weather Could Unleash in Portions of U.S. This Week
As the Christmas season is only days ahead, many Americans could notice the colder weather due to the arctic blasts bringing extremely cold air. According to the latest forecast, the Northeast, Midwest and eastern United States could expect colder weather. The frigid weather would be associated with the blasts of...
Ice Storm with Rain and Snow Could Unload in Seattle and Portland This Weekend, Forecast Says
Residents in Portland and Seattle could expect a mixture of rain and snow, with ice conditions, until the weekend, resulting in delayed delivery of packages, slowed commutes and travel disruptions. The forecast emphasized that dangerous travel and potential power outages could emerge in portions of the Pacific Northwest as many...
Hundreds take the plunge for chilly Christmas Day swim
Hundreds took part in the traditional Christmas Day swim in Sutton Coldfield despite the chilly temperatures.This footage shows the moment swimmers braved the chilly temperatures and took the plunge into Blackroot Pool.There were squeals and cheers as they made quite the splash wearing festive hats and costumes.The Met Office recorded temperatures of 6C in northern parts of the country, with a slightly warmer 10C in the south.Some taking part are raising money for charities - others are just made of hardy stuff.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Arctic blast kills at least 18 as America swept by snow and rain
At least 18 people have died in the US after an Arctic blast swept over the nation over the holidays.Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power, leaving millions worried about blackouts.This WKBW.COM footage shows the scene in Buffalo, New York, as the storm unleashed its full fury.Emergency response efforts were paralysed, and the city’s international airport was shut.Officials have attributed deaths to exposure to severe conditions, car crashes, and a falling tree.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: How to protect from frostbitePolice cordon off Wallasey pub after woman shot dead in Christmas Eve shootingLAPD save family’s Christmas after their toys went up in flames
It's Raining Iguanas! Christmas Artic Chill Brings Hard Freeze to Florida, Invasive Reptile Expected to Fall with Temperatures
As an Arctic chill sweeps the US, meteorologists in Florida are alerting residents of falling iguanas as the Sunshine State is likely to experience a "hard freeze" over the Christmas holiday. Northeast Florida could experience lows in the 20s inland and near 30 along the coast on Monday, according to...
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Plains to East Coast This Weekend, Causing Significant Travel Delays
The winter 'bomb cyclone' is the main concern of many airlines and weather agencies due to potent storms that could unload heavy snow and rain, stretching until the weekend. The excitement of Christmas is in the air as many Americans prepare to travel and visit their friends and families to enjoy the holiday season.
Portions of Southeast England Suffer from Without Water Until Christmas Week Due to Pipe Leaks
The recent news reported that residents in portions of Southeast England have suffered from no water supply due to pipe leaks and damage. The report added that the water supply is not guaranteed to return until Christmas. In recent reports, many businesses in the United Kingdom felt the impact of...
Icy and Freezing Weather Conditions Affect UK Businesses Even If Christmas Comes Near
This week should have been the busiest day for many businesses in the United Kingdom, with a potential increase in sales and revenues. Christmas week would be the best week for business owners. However, a recent report revealed that business struggle to increase their sales despite the Christmas season and...
Dynamic Winter Storm Unloads Rain, Sleet, Snow in the Northeast US While Midwest Blizzard Hits Central Appalachians with Rapid Freeze-Up
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, several dangerous and disruptive weather effects will continue to develop in the Northeast in the days leading up to Christmas. The persistent and dynamic winter storm is still dumping snow, sleet, and rain across the Northeast US early on Thursday. In the meantime, the midwest blizzard causes a rapid freeze-up in some areas, including the Central Appalachians.
15-Foot Crocodile Turns Into Cranky Dental Patient When Muscle Relaxer Wears Off — Australia
A 15-foot-tall giant crocodile was captured on camera becoming cranky while having dental work done at his Australian home. According to experts, the muscle relaxer wore off. Three of the teeth on Elvis, a large saltwater crocodile housed at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales, were growing in the wrong direction and developing an abscess. According to Billy Collett, the park operations manager, the croc was not pleased when keepers restrained the reptile to remove them. During the procedure, the enormous reptile awoke and started shaking his head.
Christmas Island Red-Tailed Bird Soon to Join Vulnerable List with Only 3,000 Left in Australia
Given that only a little over 3,000 of these birds remain in Australia, according to recent surveys, the red-tailed bird found on Christmas Island may soon be added to the IUCN's list of threatened species. With their elongated tails streaming in the sea breeze, the cartwheeling Christmas Island tropicbirds have...
Canadian Polar Bears Dying Out, Populations Down to 600 in Polar Bear Capital of the World
There are only about 600 polar bears left in Canada, the "Polar Bear Capital of the World," according to surveys, so the species is in danger of extinction. According to a recent government survey of the land carnivore, polar bear deaths are still occurring in large numbers in Canada's Western Hudson Bay, which is on the southern edge of the Arctic. Particularly struggling are females and bear cubs.
Longest Night of the Year Unfolded in the Sky; Astronomical Winter Set to Begin
The most-awaited longest night of the year unfolded this week. After December's solstice, the astronomical winter is set to begin. While Americans prepared for the Christmas celebration and the threat of a winter storm, stargazers looked into the sky to wait for the longest night of the year with added meteor showers.
Melting Rate of Greenland Glacier Confirmed 100x Faster in New Computer Model
Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin's Oden Institute for Computational Engineering and Sciences have developed a new computer model that calculates the rate of melting of Greenland glacier fronts at 100x faster that the current computation. New Computer Model. The model is the first created especially for vertical...
Rare Image of Dual Waterspouts Recorded in Florida This Week
A camera could not often capture a rare image of nature. However, a recent weather report that a man managed to take a picture of rare dual waterspouts on a beach in Florida. The Christmas week has been chaotic, with reported blizzard conditions, tornadoes, heavy snow and wintry weather. It would be challenging for many travelers this Holiday.
About 50 Million People in the US Could Suffer From Severe Winter Weather; Significant Travel Disruptions and Heavy Snow Expected
According to a recent report, about 50 million could be affected by the severe winter weather in the United States, which caused heavy snow and blizzard conditions. The impact of the severe winter weather could result in significant travel disruptions as many Americans began their plans for Christmas and the holidays.
Scientist Blames Climate Change for the Development of Bomb Cyclones and Unstable Polar Vortex in the US
Climate change has been found to be a potential driver of bomb cyclones and the polar vortex affecting the US, according to reports. This confirms the data present by recent research that the warming of the planet leads to frequent and more violent extreme weather events, including storms. Blaming Climate...
