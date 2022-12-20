At least 18 people have died in the US after an Arctic blast swept over the nation over the holidays.Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power, leaving millions worried about blackouts.This WKBW.COM footage shows the scene in Buffalo, New York, as the storm unleashed its full fury.Emergency response efforts were paralysed, and the city’s international airport was shut.Officials have attributed deaths to exposure to severe conditions, car crashes, and a falling tree.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: How to protect from frostbitePolice cordon off Wallasey pub after woman shot dead in Christmas Eve shootingLAPD save family’s Christmas after their toys went up in flames

BUFFALO, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO