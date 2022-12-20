Read full article on original website
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Big winds, blowing snow, subzero cold through Friday
Snow will continue to fall Wednesday through early Thursday. It will also be very cold, with only subzero highs north and west to around 10 degrees in southeastern Minnesota. Gusty winds develop Thursday into Friday with blowing snow and dangerous wind chills. Winter storm kicking in. Snow will continue to...
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Minnesota weather: Timeline of what to expect with blizzard-like conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Wednesday brought several inches of snow across much of the region, ahead of blizzard-like conditions that are expected to make travel treacherous leading up to the Christmas holiday. Most metro area cities recorded between 5-7.5 inches of snow on Wednesday. And all that light, fluffy snow...
Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected
(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in place throughout Minnesota, including for Douglas County and surrounding areas. Heavy snow and bitterly cold wind chills are moving through the state today and continuing through Friday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning, but heavy winds will create white-out conditions tomorrow and Friday. Wind chills will plummet temperatures to 30 to 40 below zero. The storm is part of a large system moving east through the holiday weekend.
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
Travel Conditions Worsening-I-90 Closed Again West of Albert Lea
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed I-90 west of Albert Lea for the second time in two days. MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty says blowing snow and poor visibility have worsened this afternoon and that has prompted the decision to shut down the freeway west to the South Dakota border because of the poor driving conditions.
Blizzard Warning Issued for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Communities in southeast Minnesota, including Rochester, will be under a Blizzard Warning Thursday. The National Weather Service is predicting 3-7 inches of light powdery snow to fall on the region Wednesday night and taper off Thursday morning. Forecasters then expect wind speeds to increase Thursday afternoon which will cause the snow to blow and drift and create white-out conditions.
Life-Threatening Conditions Close I-90 West of Albert Lea
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The blizzard conditions blanketing southern Minnesota have led to the closure of I-90 west of I-35 in Albert Lea. A MnDOT news release says the closure is due to poor visibility being caused by blowing snow. Most of the state highways in south central and southwest Minnesota have also been closed.
Winter Storm To Bring Snow, Dangerous Wind Chills To Northwest Wisconsin
Snow will spread across the Northland Wednesday from west to east starting by late morning. The heaviest snow will be during the afternoon/evening hours. Very cold temperature combined with winds will lead to dangerous wind chills. Wind chills early Friday morning through Sunday morning will be dangerously cold from -25F to -35F. Frostbite can happen in less than 15 minutes.
Much of Iowa Now Included in Both Winter Storm & Blizzard Warnings
[UPDATE December 21, 12:10 p.m.] Ready or not, it's almost time and things aren't looking any better. The National Weather Service now has issued a Blizzard Warning, on the backside of the Winter Storm Warning. The Winter Storm Warning for eastern Iowa is in effect for 24 hours, beginning at...
Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely
A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
A crippling winter storm is on the way, and here's what to expect based on where you live
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
NWS says Christmas Week blizzard coming, advises Minnesotans to change travel plans
You’d have to go quite a distance to get out of the blizzard conditions followed by brutal wind chills that the National Weather Service is forecasting for late Wednesday possibly through Christmas Eve. Caleb Grunzke at NWS-Chanhassen says:. “It’s going to be affecting pretty much everywhere in the central...
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
