Alaska Legislature votes $6.6 million for legislative housing near Juneau Capitol building
Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - The Assembly Building, built in 1932, will be the Legislature’s new apartment building. A House-Senate committee of the Alaska Legislature has approved spending $6.6 million to renovate a downtown Juneau office building into 33 apartments for legislators and staff. During a Monday vote...
The Alaska Public Health ECHO meeting discussed the 'tripledemic' this flu season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Public Health ECHO is a virtual meeting on every third Wednesday of the month for the public to interact with scientific and medical experts across Alaska and the State of Alaska’s Public Health Leadership Team. Joe McLaughlin, the Chief of the Alaska Section...
NOTN 12-23
A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Southeast Alaska with heavy snow expected. With heavy snowfall anticipated today and into tomorrow night, avalanches in the backcountry are a concern. The heavy snowfall is making for ideal skiing conditions at Eaglecrest. The Alaska Public Health ECHO is a...
Mental health tips for the holiday season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - HUB Dustin Morris, Statewide Area Director American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Alaska talks about taking care of mental health during the holiday season during a Public Health Meeting Wednesday. Morris acknowledged that the holidays can bring up conflicting emotions for people dealing with grief and other mental...
