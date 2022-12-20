ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMBC.com

Take a look at road conditions in Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. — Residential streets where we were on the Kansas side of the state line may have looked snow packed, but don't mistake that for what it actually was — blowing snow. Meanwhile, highways have been largely clear since 1 p.m. Thursday. We hitched a ride with...
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

WATCH: Videos show nationwide impact of frigid winter storm

Millions of people across the country are handling frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages as a winter storm makes its way through. According to the National Weather Service, about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Here's a look at some videos...
MINNESOTA STATE
KMBC.com

Tips to avoid frostbite in frozen KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmastime in Kansas City means enjoying everything the season has to offer. But enjoying things outside in this weather could be dangerous. "That means that very quickly things like frostbite can occur or hypothermia," said Dr. Stefanie Ellison, emergency medicine specialist at University Health. Temperatures...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Things slowly but surely warming up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are slowly but surely warming up in Kansas City. After a brutal stretch of weather, conditions will be back in the 50s by the end of the work week.
KANSAS CITY, MO

