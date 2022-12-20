Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
A refugee family in Overland Park is using - soap? to support struggling friends back in Ukraine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays are a little more special this year for one Ukrainian family living in Kansas City. That's because another Overland Park, Kansas, family opened their doors to host them in 2022. Now, the family is trying to use the experience to help people still...
KMBC.com
Take a look at road conditions in Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. — Residential streets where we were on the Kansas side of the state line may have looked snow packed, but don't mistake that for what it actually was — blowing snow. Meanwhile, highways have been largely clear since 1 p.m. Thursday. We hitched a ride with...
KMBC.com
WATCH: Videos show nationwide impact of frigid winter storm
Millions of people across the country are handling frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages as a winter storm makes its way through. According to the National Weather Service, about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Here's a look at some videos...
KMBC.com
Holiday travelers in KC haven't been spared from the winter weather striking the country
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a stressful couple of days for people trying to make it home for the holidays in Kansas City. More than 4,000 flights have been delayed due to winter weather. It's been a steady stream of passengers at KCI all day. A lot...
KMBC.com
Shelter KC gives out hundreds of meals and gifts to homeless adults for Christmas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shelter KC is working to bring some holiday joy to homeless adults the Friday before Christmas. The shelter is holding its third annual Christmas at the Crossroads event. Hundreds of gifts and meals are being provided to Kansas City's most vulnerable population. The event is...
KMBC.com
Independence, Missouri police investigating two separate, fatal crashes along US 24 Hwy Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating two different fatal crashes along the same stretch of highway Wednesday. Police said officers were first called to U.S. 24 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard to investigate a single-vehicle crash. Officers said a Lexus was traveling westbound on 24...
KMBC.com
Sheriff’s office removes 30 dogs left in the freezing cold at a Cass County property
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has taken action to rescue 30 dogs from dangerously cold temperatures. On Thursday afternoon, deputies executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. KMBC 9 Investigates has been looking into the living conditions of the property...
KMBC.com
Dangerous winds dying down but an artic chill remains in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winter storm has come and gone, now we're left with a very cold reception. Friday, the bitter cold temperatures and high winds show no sign of dying down anytime soon. Intense wind gusts have the Kansas City area feeling colder than -20 degrees. This...
KMBC.com
Former Rockstar Burgers restaurant owner pleads guilty to using restaurant to traffic meth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant owner faces up to 20 years in prison for using the building to traffic drugs. Brian D. Smith pleaded guilty Thursday. Prosecutors said his West Bottoms restaurant, Rockstar Burgers, was used to traffic heroin and meth. There are 17...
KMBC.com
1 person killed after crashing a vehicle upside down into icy Brush Creek in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a fatal crash Thursday after a vehicle landed upside down in an icy Brush Creek. Fire crews and police were called out a 2:20 p.m. on a water rescue call at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Paseo Boulevard in Kansas City for a vehicle in Brush Creek.
KMBC.com
Tips to avoid frostbite in frozen KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmastime in Kansas City means enjoying everything the season has to offer. But enjoying things outside in this weather could be dangerous. "That means that very quickly things like frostbite can occur or hypothermia," said Dr. Stefanie Ellison, emergency medicine specialist at University Health. Temperatures...
KMBC.com
Things slowly but surely warming up
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are slowly but surely warming up in Kansas City. After a brutal stretch of weather, conditions will be back in the 50s by the end of the work week.
