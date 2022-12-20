ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

NOTN 12-23

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Southeast Alaska with heavy snow expected. With heavy snowfall anticipated today and into tomorrow night, avalanches in the backcountry are a concern. The heavy snowfall is making for ideal skiing conditions at Eaglecrest. The Alaska Public Health ECHO is a...
Mental health tips for the holiday season

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - HUB Dustin Morris, Statewide Area Director American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Alaska talks about taking care of mental health during the holiday season during a Public Health Meeting Wednesday. Morris acknowledged that the holidays can bring up conflicting emotions for people dealing with grief and other mental...
