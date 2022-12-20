Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Warmth filters back in on heels of record cold for Christmas holiday
CASPER, Wyo. — Warmer air has filtered into central Wyoming in the wake of record-setting cold that’s now troubling millions of East Coast and Midwest Americans. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a 37-degree Christmas Eve with partially sunny skies clearing throughout the day. It’ll be breezy with a southwest wind at around 17 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph.
Idaho8.com
Isolated Freezing Rain and snow for Christmas
TONIGHT: We will have stray snow showers across the region tonight with more isolated and scattered snow showers out for western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's. CHRISTMAS: Isolated rounds of freezing rain and snow showers are expected to be...
capcity.news
Morning windchill dips to minus 47 as bitterly cold air settles over southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Windchills this morning dipped to minus 47 degrees as the actual temperature hit minus 23 at the Cheyenne airport, according to the National Weather Service. That bitter cold, part of a system blanketing the Plains, will remain in place today and tonight before easing and making...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Cold Snaps I Have Survived
My granddad used to say that it was a bleak day in Wyoming when the first rancher started putting up hay to feed in winter, rather than trailing the cattle back south to someplace warm. He maintained that single mistake convinced folks that they could live in Wyoming through a winter.
newslj.com
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Temperature in Wyoming drops 40 degrees in a half hour as wind chills freeze US, break records
Temperatures in parts of Wyoming and Colorado saw record-breaking drops in less than an hour as an Arctic chill grips large swathes of the U.S. ahead of Christmas.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Arctic blast brings brutally cold winds, subzero temps to Casper and Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures plunged well below zero degrees on Wednesday morning, and kept dipping lower as the day progressed in central Wyoming as well as much of the rest of the state. Today’s high temperature peaked at about 30 degrees at around 8 a.m. Within a couple of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Boiling Water Can Turn Instantly Into Snow
It's a trick that should be done with caution or an emergency room trip could follow, but when done correctly, it's pretty cool. Boiling water when tossed into the air (preferably from a container) can turn into snow before...
county17.com
Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits -18 degrees with -51 degree wind chill
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at -15 degrees with a wind chill value of -42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at -18 degrees with a wind chill value of -51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 22, 2022
WYOMING — Strong and gusty winds return to areas on Friday, creating blowing snow, slick roads, poor visibility, and an extreme blow-over threat. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills, slick areas, black ice, and some blowing snow in areas through midday Friday. Strong and gusty winds Friday afternoon through...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
WATCH: Across Wyoming People Toss Boiling Water Into Freezing Air
It was the perfect time to do it. Temperatures drop to -20 and in some places below. So let's boil a cup of water and step outside. I watched a friend of mine do it then I saw that Facebook was suddenly flooding with others who all had the same idea.
Above-norm temps, risk of "heavy snow" on the way to Colorado following -52° wind chill
While -52° wind chills are expected in parts of Colorado later this week, this weekend will bring a warm-up with a high likelihood of above-norm temperatures into the start of January. Medium-range forecast mapping from the National Weather Service looking 6 to 10 days out and then 8 to...
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
klkntv.com
Winter storm headed our way
Above: Winter Weather Advisory (purple) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon, then 1-2″ of snow by Thursday. LOTS of wind and very cold by Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Winter Storm Warning (dark pink) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible...
kslnewsradio.com
More snow coming to Utah as winter storm warning issued for Wednesday
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday. KSL-TV meteorologist Kristin Van Dyke says the storm won’t impact the morning commute, at least in the valley. “Even tomorrow morning’s commute it is looking OK, unless you’re going to be in the mountains,”...
What parts of Colorado are on a wind chill watch?
A major temperature drop is on the way Wednesday night as an arctic cold front arrives in Colorado.
SEE: Graphics Show How Bitter Cold Will Take Over Wyoming
Let's have a look at how today's cold front moves into Wyoming. For the visual, I'm using an app and a website called WINDY. Windy is designed to give you a visual of wind, clouds, temperature, and waves. Today's cold front is a dangerous one. It will move slowly into...
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Breaks All-Time Record With 42 Degrees Below Zero As Wyoming Gets Blasted By Cold
They said it was going to be cold. Turns out, they were right. Casper's low temperature of 42 degrees below zero could be the coldest the community has ever recorded. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day wasn't ready to proclaim...
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
