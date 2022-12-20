ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

oilcity.news

Warmth filters back in on heels of record cold for Christmas holiday

CASPER, Wyo. — Warmer air has filtered into central Wyoming in the wake of record-setting cold that’s now troubling millions of East Coast and Midwest Americans. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a 37-degree Christmas Eve with partially sunny skies clearing throughout the day. It’ll be breezy with a southwest wind at around 17 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph.
Idaho8.com

Isolated Freezing Rain and snow for Christmas

TONIGHT: We will have stray snow showers across the region tonight with more isolated and scattered snow showers out for western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's. CHRISTMAS: Isolated rounds of freezing rain and snow showers are expected to be...
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Cold Snaps I Have Survived

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My granddad used to say that it was a bleak day in Wyoming when the first rancher started putting up hay to feed in winter, rather than trailing the cattle back south to someplace warm. He maintained that single mistake convinced folks that they could live in Wyoming through a winter.
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
cowboystatedaily.com

Yes, Boiling Water Can Turn Instantly Into Snow

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a trick that should be done with caution or an emergency room trip could follow, but when done correctly, it’s pretty cool. Boiling water when tossed into the air (preferably from a container) can turn into snow before...
county17.com

Full closure takes effect on I-25 as heavy snow falls in northern Wyoming; Buffalo hits -18 degrees with -51 degree wind chill

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is falling in areas of northern Wyoming, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures have also plummeted with an Arctic cold front moving in. Sheridan is at -15 degrees with a wind chill value of -42 degrees as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS in Billings. Buffalo is even colder at -18 degrees with a wind chill value of -51 degrees, according to the NWS in Riverton.
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 22, 2022

WYOMING — Strong and gusty winds return to areas on Friday, creating blowing snow, slick roads, poor visibility, and an extreme blow-over threat. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills, slick areas, black ice, and some blowing snow in areas through midday Friday. Strong and gusty winds Friday afternoon through...
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
klkntv.com

Winter storm headed our way

Above: Winter Weather Advisory (purple) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon, then 1-2″ of snow by Thursday. LOTS of wind and very cold by Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Winter Storm Warning (dark pink) starts Wednesday. A freezing mix will be possible...
kslnewsradio.com

More snow coming to Utah as winter storm warning issued for Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday. KSL-TV meteorologist Kristin Van Dyke says the storm won’t impact the morning commute, at least in the valley. “Even tomorrow morning’s commute it is looking OK, unless you’re going to be in the mountains,”...
NBCMontana

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
