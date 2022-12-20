ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

San Luis Obispo Tribune

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Revealed

It's rare in the modern NBA for two powerhouse teams to face off against each other in the regular season with most of their roster available; fortunately, that's what's happening between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers. The LA Clippers have a relatively short injury report, with only one key...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline

Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
MIAMI, FL
Santa’s List: What OKC Players Want for Christmas

Santa is coming to Oklahoma City. Not just Jalen Williams, but the actual gift giving big man from the North Pole. On the list are the players from the Thunder. Voting is open, and his stat line is more than enough to earn him a nod. But if recent years have fought NBA fans a little extra help wouldn’t ever hurt. A recent clothing trend would also fill any void in his closet.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

