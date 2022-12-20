ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
MAUMELLE, AR
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas

Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

How cold weather affects pets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out

Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Winter weather in Arkansas could bring health risks

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With cold weather on the horizon for Arkansas, I bet all of us wish we were set up somewhere warm— unfortunately, we've got some freezing temps to look forward to. Dennis Cavanaugh and the team at the National Weather Service's Little Rock Forecast...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power

Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

A new club in the Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you. Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Track Santa as he heads to Arkansas this Christmas Eve

You can track him and see where he and his elves are delivering gifts through the Google Santa Tracker. Santa has already delivered more than 270 million gifts as of Saturday morning. The Santa Tracker said Saint Nick will make it to Arkansas around midnight on Sunday, Dec. 25.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare

ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
ARKANSAS STATE
menastar.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
