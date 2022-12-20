Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A warm start to 2023!
The coldest of the cold has come and gone, and now Arkansans are looking to when temperatures will warm back to normal.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As the holiday season approaches, temperatures are dropping in Arkansas, and many people are looking for a warm place to stay. Fortunately, caring individuals on both sides of the Arkansas River are setting up shelters to provide warmth and comfort to anyone in need.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
Winter road conditions at 8 p.m.: Arkansas roads into central Arkansas getting slick
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow. As of 8 p.m. there are still slick roadways through central Arkansas and the Little Rock metro area, with reported ice patches along most major roadways.
Winter road conditions at 2 a.m. on Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Discover the Coldest Place in Arkansas
Arkansas is known for its mild winters and hot summers. Did you know, though, that the state has a place that experiences some of the coldest temperatures in the region? Located in the Ozark Mountains, this place is known for its frigid temperatures and winter snowfall. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Arkansas, highlighting its chilly records and climate. Whether you are an Arkansans looking to escape the heat, or are just curious about national weather patterns (who isn’t?), discovering the coldest place in Arkansas should be on your list! Let’s get started.
How cold weather affects pets
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
19 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas to Check Out
Charming downtown districts, friendly communities, and local festivals – there’s just something so delightful about visiting small towns in Arkansas!. Add stunning natural beauty to that charm and you have all the best reasons to check out Arkansas’ best kept secrets!. Flanked by spectacular scenery and immersed...
Dangerous winter weather means list of precautions for home & travel in Arkansas
Today is December 22nd, the official first day of Winter, and it showed up ready to work. Arkansas has a hazardous weather outlook, the chance of snow in places, and a wind chill warning. Here’s the forecast according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock:. The Hazardous Weather...
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
Winter weather in Arkansas could bring health risks
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With cold weather on the horizon for Arkansas, I bet all of us wish we were set up somewhere warm— unfortunately, we've got some freezing temps to look forward to. Dennis Cavanaugh and the team at the National Weather Service's Little Rock Forecast...
Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power
Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
A new club in the Natural State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking to get more involved in the parks that the natural state has to offer, a new rewards program could help you. Arkansas State Parks is introducing Club 52, a rewards program that encourages people to travel to all 52 state parks. This is an extension of the Arkansas State Parks Passport Program, a program that helps guests document trips to state parks by receiving a stamp.
List of closings due to winter freeze in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Luckily, most of the harsh winter weather stayed away until most schools in Arkansas were already out for holiday break. However, the severe conditions could impact driving conditions, including roads and bridges, which could lead to many instances of municipal buildings such as libraries and courthouses closing.
Dangerous wind chills Thursday night, latest on Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The weather update from the 10 p.m. weather broadcast on Thursday. For more weather visit here.
Track Santa as he heads to Arkansas this Christmas Eve
You can track him and see where he and his elves are delivering gifts through the Google Santa Tracker. Santa has already delivered more than 270 million gifts as of Saturday morning. The Santa Tracker said Saint Nick will make it to Arkansas around midnight on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare
ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
Arkansas Department of Transportation urges drivers to prepare for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansans prepare their homes and cars for winter weather, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to make sure roads are safe. “You know the temperatures are dropping so we've been able to plan for this for a couple of days,” ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker said.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
