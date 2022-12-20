Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Kearney Police Department completes license plate reader program trial
An automated license plate reader system has successfully completed a 60-day trial, Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh reported to Kearney City Council Tuesday. KPD has 28 license plate readers throughout the city, said Waugh. The security cameras are leased through Flock Safety at a cost of $2,500 per year. The...
Kearney Hub
Sidney man indicted in federal court for drug charges in Buffalo County
KEARNEY – A Sidney man has been federally indicted after being arrested in Buffalo County for possession of suspected methamphetamine. Isidro Alvarado, 34, of Sidney has been charged in United States District Court with conspiracy to distribute/possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams of meth, distribution of a mixture of substance containing meth, use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth with two prior serious drug felonies.
klkntv.com
Killer cold freezes diesel, delaying mail delivery a full day in one Nebraska county
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management said mail would not be delivered on Thursday due to the dangerous weather. Officials said diesel in the semi-trucks that bring the area’s mail has frozen, leaving them stuck on an interstate. Normal delivery is expected to resume countywide on...
Kearney Hub
Janssen auto dealers providing free safe rides home on New Year's Eve
HOLDREGE – Janssen Auto Group of Holdrege will be offering free rides again this New Year’s Eve to anyone needing a safe ride home. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Janssen also operates dealerships in...
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to trial court for assault with hammer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man, accused of hitting a man in the head with a hammer, is going to trial court. Tristen Titus, 26, is charged with felony first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. After a probable cause hearing Tuesday, a judge transferred the case to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. A hearing in district court is pending.
KSNB Local4
Volunteer fire department responds to house fire west of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire west of Kearney on Saturday. According to officials, KVFD was dispatched to Dunbar Road just before 3 a.m. KVFD said the home fire alarm and smoke detector system worked and alerted the family of the danger while...
Kearney Hub
Kearney first graders learn railroad safety from Kearney High students
KEARNEY – One train locomotive’s weight is equivalent to 108 hippos. That is one fact Kearney High School seniors learned as they prepared a railway safety lesson plan for elementary students in Alyssa Prososki’s Best Practices in Education class. SafeKids Platte Valley, Union Pacific and CHI Health...
Kearney Hub
Overton freshman creates blankets for CASA children this Christmas
OVERTON – Overton freshman Jaelynn Roberts wanted to do something for children in the foster care system this Christmas, so she made something, 46 of them in fact, that each could call their own; a fleece blanket. Roberts undertook the blanket making as part of her Students Taking Action...
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Kearney Hub
Kearney children's Christmas wishes find their way to the North Pole
KEARNEY – A Letters to Santa mailbox as bright red as Rudolph's nose sat outside the West Tower entrance at CHI Health Good Samaritan this Christmas season. Children of all sizes reached up to open that mailbox and send letters to Santa Claus. No stamps were required. Last weekend,...
KSNB Local4
Preventing frozen pipes during bitter cold
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The weather outside is frightful, but there are ways to protect for people to protect their homes as the bottom drops out of the thermometer, it all starts with a part of the home you rarely thought about. More than 250,000 families and homes experience a...
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds overnight. Low -4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
FRIGID: Kearney area residents endure snow, extreme cold
KEARNEY – The scene in Kearney this morning was like most days after a winter storm. Plows were busy clearing streets and parking lots in the business districts while convenience stores sold coffee, pastries and other goods as people began their day. What was different today? Readings on the...
Kearney Hub
Ken Tracy's been playing Santa Claus for 25 years, and he's still going strong
KEARNEY – Don’t ask Ken Tracy how many years he’s played Santa Claus. He can’t tell you. “When you do something you love, you don’t keep track,” he said. Tracy has donned the red suit for at least 25 years. He’s played Santa at home. At Hilltop Mall. Inside Santa’s cottage downtown. On stage, too. This week, he starred as Kris Kringle in Crane River Theater’s “Miracle on 34th Street.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
Musick will perform on organ on Christmas Eve
KEARNEY – Organist Dr. Marilyn Musick of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, will present a half-hour program of Christmas music for the organ starting at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The program will include the ever popular “Carol of the Bells” (otherwise known as the “Ukrainian Bell Carol”); “Dance...
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Faith inspires Carlson's work at Walkway Gallery
KEARNEY — Artist Alyson Carlson looked to her faith for inspiration for her art. “I’ve been searching to find God’s purpose for my life and have been moved to create ‘Faith Paintings,’” she wrote in her artist biography. “I especially love using rich elements of color and bold textures; adding His word by incorporating a Christian message — from the Bible, an inspiring quote or a favorite hymn — into each piece.”
Kearney Hub
Lopers promote Shane Stock to head strength and conditioning coach
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney athletics has named Shane Stock the Lopers new head strength and conditioning coach. The Omaha native begins his duties on Jan. 3, replacing Steve "Sarge" Schulz who is retiring after 45 years in the coaching community, the last six at UNK. Stock...
Comments / 0