The Mets’ busy offseason continued late on Wednesday, trading 2019 All-Star catcher James McCann to the Orioles. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report on the deal. New York is set to receive a player to be named later, and will pay $19 million of McCann’s remaining $24 million in the deal, Passan reports.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO