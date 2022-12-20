ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Affordable housing developers in Osceola can pay impact fees later, commission says

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
Cameron Preserve, frente a la U.S. 192 en el condado de Osceola, un complejo de viviendas asequibles del condado de Osceola. [Archivo] Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Osceola County commissioners approved collecting affordable housing developers’ impact fee payments after the building is complete, a move experts say could pave the way to more projects.

The ordinance , approved Monday, allows affordable housing developers to pay impact fees at the certificate of occupancy stage, after construction is complete, rather than when the building permit is issued, which is before construction begins, in hopes of incentivizing developers.

“From a finance situation, especially when you’re looking at potentially smaller affordable housing builders or smaller nonprofits that don’t have as much access to capital, that is a huge assistance to them to defer that payment,” said Lucie Ghioto, vice president of planning and construction at Habitat for Humanity Orlando and Osceola.

Impact fees are aptly named as they are meant to offset the impact new development will have on the area’s roads, schools, infrastructure and public safety.

Osceola County has some of the highest impact fees in the state of Florida with some developers paying anywhere between $11,000 to $31,000 per unit depending on where the building is constructed. Developers looking to build outside the urban growth boundary, an area the county designated to keep its rural features, will have to pay more in impact fees.

Most affordable housing projects cost $9,355.97 per unit in impact fees at the certificate of occupancy stage — not including school impact fees, according to Osceola County spokesperson Krystal Diaz.

Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that builds affordable housing, pays a little over $25,000 in impact fees for each single-family home it builds, Ghioto said.

“If I’m paying $25,000 at permit issuance and then it takes me five months to build and another two to three months to sell the home. Then you’re footing that $25,000 for anywhere from seven to eight months,” Ghioto said. “If they’ve approved that funding to be paid at certificate of occupancy then you’re looking at only having to float that funding for two to three months.”

Ghioto said over the last two years, building affordable housing has been harder than ever due to supply chain issues and increased material costs, factors that make getting any assistance in building affordable housing significant.

“We rely on partnerships, grant funding ... and materials staying affordable and vendors staying affordable,” Ghioto said. “Impact fees are one of the single largest costs that make up the cost to build a home when you’re talking about a single-source cost.”

While deferring impact fee payment is a step in the right direction, Ghioto said, there are more tools she hopes the county will consider to make it easier to build affordable housing. For instance, the county could change the way impact fees are structured and offer more discounts or waivers for impact fees.

“What [impact fees] doesn’t necessarily take into account is that the impact of say a 1,500-square-foot home is much than the impact of a 3,500-square-foot home,” Ghioto said.

Providing further subcategories for smaller homes that would place less impact on municipal services than larger homes is another step to incentivize more affordable housing developers to build in Osceola County, Ghioto said.

Ashon Nesbitt, chief programs officer and technical advisor for the Florida Housing Coalition, in a statement said this ordinance can provide greater flexibility for developers and potentially save money.

“In providing these flexibilities and any other fee incentives, local governments should analyze the value in dollars such incentives have to increase affordability in their local context, with attention also to other factors such as timing and sources of revenue for needed infrastructure improvements in relation to the timing of development,” Nesbitt said. “Strong consideration should also be given to when the incentive is offered and any necessary mechanisms for ensuring the affordability — preferably long-term affordability— of the units receiving this benefit.”

Between the economic impacts of COVID-19, the thousands of rental-assistance contracts expiring soon and the recent hurricanes, the already small affordable housing supply has been further tightened, said Anne Ray, data manager with the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies at University of Florida.

“People live and work regionally more than in a single county,” Ray said. “There’s lots of people commuting back and forth between Orange and Osceola ... so really there’s a shortage of affordable housing in the region.”

Across Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Sumter counties, affordable housing for those making anywhere below 50% of the area’s median income is at more than a 75,000-unit deficit, according to data from the Shimberg Center.

Miami-Dade and Collier counties also offer affordable housing developers deferral on payment of impact fees to the certificate of occupancy stage.

najaramillo@orlandosentinel.com

