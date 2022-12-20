ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Parson activates state's National Guard ahead of projected Arctic blast

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has activated the state's National Guard and Emergency Operations Plan ahead of a major winter storm projected on Thursday .

Parson signed executive order 22-09, allowing the Missouri National Guard to be on standby to assist state and local response efforts.

"Extreme cold and hazardous weather conditions are expected to bring varying amounts of snow accumulation, but even more concerning is the bitter cold that is forecasted to impact the entire state," Parson said in a press release. "Missourians should be proactive in their preparations and so should state government, especially during this holiday travel season. We are signing this Order to ensure state resources are available and National Guard members are on standby for any needed response efforts across the state."

Parson also said the order will allow the guard to be available to protect life and support civilian authorities.

