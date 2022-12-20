ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

North Texas woman creates YouTube channel dedicated to helping widows

By Karen Borta
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAu7M_0jpNlmJl00

North Texas woman creates YouTube channel dedicated to helping single women, widows 04:09

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If there's such a thing as an ideal marriage, Ryane and John Moates had it.

The couple married after college, had two beautiful daughters, and both had successful careers.

But in the spring of 2021, after 30 joyful years together, everything changed when the tire on John's bike slipped off a ramp during a trail ride in Haltom City.

"He like somersaulted forward and he just smashed into the ground," Ryane said. "And when he did, his bike flipped back over him and landed on his back, and he snapped his neck when he hit the ground. He instantly became a quadriplegic."

John survived, but never made it out of the hospital. He died less than two months later.

Through her grief, as she tried to adjust to life as widow and a single mom, Ryane soon realized she wasn't equipped to handle even the most basic household task.

That's because during their marriage, John had done everything for her.

"I was a pampered princess. And I just didn't realize that he did everything," Ryane said.

She can laugh now—but at the time, the realization was nearly overwhelming.

"I didn't have any skills. I didn't know how to take care of the lawn. I didn't know how to take care of the cars, all of the different things you have to do with cars, and access the banking and bills online and things like that. I just didn't know. I didn't know that stuff," she said.

And then, 11 months after her husband's accident, she experienced what would become a pivotal moment in her life.

"So my shower broke. The faucet of the shower broke, and it broke in the 'on' position," Ryane said.

A neighbor helped her turn off the water at the street; However, it was a Saturday night and a plumber couldn't come out until another 36 hours, and now her entire house was without running water.

In complete despair, Ryane says a blessing came in the form of a plumber who was able to video chat with her. He told her which supplies and tools she needed, and walked her through the entire repair.

"He literally talked me through fixing the whole shower. And it wasn't just a simple thing. I mean, I disassembled the shower, and took pieces out and put pieces in, reassembled it, and caulked it," she said.

In a matter of hours, she went from utter despair to absolute elation.

Ryane says not long after the shower repair, she was flooded with inspiration—a plan for her to help other women the same way she'd been helped.

That's when Ryane to the Rescue was born, a YouTube channel where she began to tackle new challenges.

Her daughter, Olivia, helps shoot and edit her videos and in just the last few months, she's gained several hundred subscribers, and the response has been tremendous.

"I want to help widows and single women and anyone else who wants to listen. I want to help them power through that moment of despair and darkness and tackle that thing that they don't think that they can do and then feel power after," Ryane said. "I want women to know there is still hope and life and joy and a purpose after loss."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Veterans Produce

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the Christmas season, I wanted to introduce you to a man on a mission to grow solutions.T.C. Beckett is a former Navy chief petty officer, he is referred to as "Chief" by the people around him. He is the executive director and founder of Veterans Produce. I heard about his operation through Aaron Fields of Eden Green (the commercial vertical farm donates surplus seedlings to them).Beckett had a background in non-profit work and an interest in hydroponics and aquaponics. When he had a chance encounter with a homeless veteran named Tony, the former...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Plano neighbors' Christmas display dazzles, benefits a good cause in the process

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the corner of Biscayne Drive and Independence Parkway in Plano, there's a row of houses that draw a crowd every Christmas."We were actually just driving by," said Karen Gomaa, who discovered the display one year and keeps coming back.  This year, she brought her daughter and granddaughter."She is absolutely in awe," said Taylor Sedace.Robert Goodman was the first to start decorating his house.Then, 12 years ago, he got a new neighbor."She says, 'I like to decorate my house for Christmas.' And I said, 'Good, we do too!'" he recalls. "So we started stepping up our...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas' Deaf Action Center creates community for those often excluded

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Nestled in northwest Dallas is a place the deaf can call their own."Every day there's different people who walk through that door," signs Roy Jones, who greets people at the Deaf Action Center's front desk in sign language. At times, he says, people are surprised to discover someone deaf who's prepared to help them."And, I'm always like, come on over. I got pen and paper ready. Let me help you. Sometimes I can read a little bit of your lips, but for the most part, we write back and forth."The DAC's executive director, Heather Hughes, believes in hiring...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Once lost, now found: Baby Jesus figure to be returned to Fort Worth Nativity scene

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Nativity scene in Sundance Square will be complete once again. Fort Worth police have announced today that they have the stolen baby Jesus figure in their custody and that it will be returned back to the Nativity scene on the Plaza stage. No arrests have been made.Video released by Fort Worth police showed an unknown man wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans taking the figure from its place in the arrangement on the Plaza stage on December 17.  They said the suspect was seen leaving in a tan or grey colored SUV. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

FBI busts alleged human traffickers in Fort Worth, rescuing 21

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An FBI raid at a Fort Worth home on Thursday morning ended with agents rescuing nearly two dozen victims of suspected human trafficking and arresting two of their alleged captors.Domingo Garcia, the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), said in a statement that the FBI raided the house in the early morning hours of Dec. 23 and found 21 Honduran refugees who were allegedly being held captive.Fort Worth police arrested Carlos Plata Ibarra, 35, and Gonzalo Ramirez, 33. Both men have been charged with Smuggling of Persons.Garcia added that the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Perot Museum CEO uses her remarkable journey to inspire young minds

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dr. Linda Silver never gets tired of making sure the 1 million guests who pass through the Perot Museum each year feel welcome at the place that has become her second home.   When asked "what do you think they walk away with feeling about the Perot Museum once they gain some exposure to it?" Dr. Silver responds, "most people walk away thinking that they learned something and learned something of value. But, probably more important that they had a great experience with family or friends, it's about making those memories."So many people have made wonderful memories at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Society of Saint Vincent de Paul holds shoe giveaway just in time for holidays

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As we get closer to Christmas, one local non-profit is giving families a helping hand when it comes to putting Christmas gifts under the tree. For some families in the Lancaster area, purchasing brand new shoes is out of reach."This area particularly has a lot of small frame houses and a lot of elderly people who are raising their grandchildren on their social security," said Dr. Lisa Hill, the Director of Outreach at the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul of North Texas But this year, every family has the chance to pick up four pairs of brand new...
LANCASTER, TX
CBS DFW

Video captures man stealing baby Jesus from Nativity scene in Sundance Square

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Sundance Square officials are asking for help identifying a man who stole baby Jesus from their Nativity scene early Saturday morning.At 2:32 p.m. Dec. 17, a Sundance Square security representative filed a theft report, where they stated that sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m., an unknown man took baby Jesus from their Nativity scene on the Plaza stage.In a post on Instagram, the man appears to be wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.Fort Worth police say there is no suspect at this time and that their Central Division unit will be conducting the investigation.Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Heart attack risks rise during the holidays, how can you be prepared to help?

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeAnna Swetland was in Plano last year to see her grandchildren when her heart suddenly stopped."I just remember feeling dizzy and thinking, 'Oh, no,'" Swetland said.Her daughter downstairs heard a thump and found her."No pulse, you know. No breathing. Nothing," she said.A 911 call taker helped her son-in-law perform CPR until paramedics arrived to shock her heart back into rhythm."I didn't feel any pain, and I didn't feel any fear. I just feel grateful," she said.Because she survived, Swetland was able to meet her newest grandchild.This year, she's also been reunited with the 911 call...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: A political era ends in Tarrant County

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the end of a political era in Tarrant County. In this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 22), we speak with Glen Whitley who's retiring after serving 16 years as County Judge. Plus, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink sits down with a State Senator from North Texas to talk about his successful kidney transplant earlier this year.  Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Man with a gun arrested after chasing woman at Hulen Mall

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas Eve shoppers at Hulen Mall got a scare on Saturday afternoon when, allegedly, a man with a gun began chasing a woman, causing the mall to lock down for a brief period. Police said that on Dec. 24, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., reports came in about a possible shooter at Hulen Mall. The mall went into lockdown, which has since been lifted.Officers responded to the scene and found that there were no shooting victims, but several witnesses told them that they saw a man with a gun chasing a woman.The man then left the mall and walked about a block away before he was detained by police.The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence situation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Warming centers open across North Texas as dangerous cold settles in

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Warming centers across the metroplex are opening up right now to make sure no one is forced to endure these dangerous temperatures outside. According to the City of Fort Worth, all public libraries and community centers can be used as warming stations during normal business hours. A few dozen people took advantage of the heat at the Central Library downtown on Thursday evening. However, that location closes at 8 p.m., so staff are passing out information for local homeless shelters. The homeless shelters run by nonprofit agencies are continuing to operate normally, and...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texans prepare for upcoming cold snap

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The arctic blast is on its way and since it's North Texas' first taste of this kind of cold this season, many people are stocking up on the items to keep you warm.Elliott's Hardware in Mesquite was busy with customers grabbing an array of items to keep themselves and their homes warm. The change in weather means a shift in store layout. "We moved everything up front," said General Manager of Elliott's Hardware's Mesquite location Larry Traylor. Customers making sure they have the essentials to ride out this cold blast, "I've got firewood, I've got propane, I'm ready," said customer...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Man dies after he was found near a dumpster in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after being found outside in the bitter cold in Fort Worth.MedStar crews got the call around 12:15 p.m. outside a trash dumpster in the 4100 block of East Lancaster near Oakland Boulevard.The man, who officials believe was homeless, was unresponsive and paramedics began CPR.He was taken to the hospital but later died.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will need to determine the official cause of death.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Cowboys DE Sam Williams taken to hospital after car accident

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was taken to the hospital today after his car was hit in Plano this afternoon.Plano police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Preston Road at Town Square Drive just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway.A black Infiniti heading northbound was trying to make a left turn and hit Williams' black Corvette, which was headed southbound.Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries – mainly as a precaution, police said. No serious injuries have been reported.There have been no charges filed and there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor, according to police. Police and firefighters worked to clear debris from the street, which was blocked for a time.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Dangerously cold weather headed to North Texas Thursday, flurries possible

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If you think it's cold now, you haven't seen anything yet. Dangerously cold weather is headed to North Texas this week.A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday due to the bitter cold weather headed our way with a strong cold front.The arctic air behind the front will slide through the area starting Thursday. In fact, we'll see our high temperatures Thursday morning in the 40s. Then, by afternoon, blustery northerly winds gusting up to 50 mph will cause our temperatures to fall into the mid 20s. However, it will feel like...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Blaze reignites at Dallas condominium complex that caught fire this morning

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas condominium complex that caught fire early Wednesday morning has caught fire, again.At 1:50 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to a structure fire call at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive. When firefighters arrived, officials say a fire was seen coming out of the second floor.While there, firefighters found that the flames were within the walls and between the floors and so they called for second and third-alarm responses. Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters then arrived to help. That fire was put out just after 5 a.m.According to investigators, the fire was most...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
169K+
Followers
24K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy