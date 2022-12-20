Read full article on original website
I-57 traffic crash south of Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 57 near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul. Officials say the crash is causing lane blockage in both north and southbound lanes. The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is an ongoing story,...
Atwood woman reported missing
ATWOOD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman is missing from Atwood. The Atwood Police Department says Karen C. Fennessy, 20, ran away from her house in the 200 block of N. Kansas St on Thursday. Police say that Fennessy may be suffering from a mental health issue. Fennessy is described...
Decatur buses will operate on 'snow routes' Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — People who ride Decatur Public Transit, DPT, buses may have to make alternative plans for getting around depending on what bus they usually ride because the transit will be operating on its snow routes schedule. Starting at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the fixed-route...
Mt. Zion under a snow emergency watch
MT. ZION, Ill (WICS) — The Village of Mt. Zion will be under a snow emergency until further notice. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Macon County and forecasts are predicting ice and a snowstorm which can impair transportation and emergency services. Officials say during a snow...
Late Senator Scott Bennett wife to serve remainder of his term
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Dr. Stacy Bennett, the wife of late state senator Scott Bennett, was sworn in to finish the remainder of her husband's term on Thursday. Chair of the Champaign County democratic party both believe that Stacy is "best suited to finish the remainder of her late husband's term and cast the final votes of his term."
Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson leaving for Purdue
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson will be leaving Champaign Urbana and joining former Illinois defensive coordinator and new Purdue head coach Ryan Walters staff in West Lafayette. "When I took the job here at the University of Illinois, building a championship staff was one of...
Zacharie Perrin immediately eligible for Illinois men's basketball
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRPS) - Illinois men's basketball has added Zacharie Perrin to the current roster. He will be immediately eligible to play for the Fighting Illini. Perrin is a 6'10" 220 pound forward from France. "We're excited to have Zach arrive on campus and begin his academic and athletic career...
