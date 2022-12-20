SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Dr. Stacy Bennett, the wife of late state senator Scott Bennett, was sworn in to finish the remainder of her husband's term on Thursday. Chair of the Champaign County democratic party both believe that Stacy is "best suited to finish the remainder of her late husband's term and cast the final votes of his term."

