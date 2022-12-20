ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline

By Jennifer Shutt
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSTKI_0jpNlg1P00

The $1.7 billion legislation needs to reach the president's desk by midnight Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown. (Art by Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Congress unveiled a $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that would fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, completing the annual process that began this spring when President Joe Biden sent lawmakers his budget request.

Biden’s chief budget official in a statement urged Congress to speedily pass the massive measure before a Friday deadline and send it to the president. The omnibus, as it’s known, is likely to be the last significant piece of legislation lawmakers will push through during the 117th Congress.

The package, which includes the dozen annual appropriations bills that fund everything from the Pentagon to national parks to the Agriculture Department, also includes:

  • A bipartisan bill, the Electoral Count Act, that would clarify how Congress certifies electoral votes for president;
  • $40 billion to help communities recover from natural disasters;
  • $ 45 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

It would also allow — though not require — states to continue providing 12 months of postpartum care for women covered by Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. States that have been resistant to that policy would be able to opt out.

“It was no easy feat to piece this bill together,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday morning, before rattling off several of the package’s provisions.

The New York Democrat said the “funding bill is overflowing with very good news for our troops, for the Ukrainian brave fighters, for American jobs, for our families and for American democracy.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the package “is an impressive outcome for the Republican negotiators and more importantly it is the outcome that our country actually needs.”

Among the measures in the federal omnibus packages are the Electoral Count Act, a bipartisan bill that would clarify how Congress certifies electoral votes for president and $45 billion in military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

The Kentucky Republican urged his colleagues to back the measure, saying the choice between fully funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year or using another stopgap spending bill was “not a close call.”

“The Senate should pass this bill,” McConnell said.

Defense spending tops nondefense

Congress must pass the 4,155 -page package before Friday at midnight when a one-week stopgap spending bill expires, or potentially begin a partial shutdown.

The omnibus package includes $858 billion in defense spending, up from $782 billion, and a significant increase from the $730 billion approved during the last appropriations process for nondefense accounts, though the U.S. House and U.S. Senate were using different spending levels as of Tuesday morning.

Senate statements about the bill often said it would provide $772.5 in nondefense spending while House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, a Connecticut Democrat, said the package included $800 billion for nondefense programs.

Nondefense funds go toward the vast majority of federal departments and agencies, including Agriculture, Homeland Security, Interior, NASA, Transportation and Veterans Affairs. Funding for defense programs predominantly goes to the Pentagon through the Defense Appropriations bill, though some of the defense money goes to nuclear programs within the Energy Department.

GOP internal split

The measure, released Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m., has the support of Democrats in both chambers and Senate Republicans. But House Republican leaders opted to exclude themselves from the negotiations, arguing that lawmakers should wait until their party controls that chamber to finish work for the fiscal year that began on Oct. 1.

Ten House Republicans and three members elect sent a letter to their GOP colleagues in the Senate late Monday, calling on them to use the legislative filibuster to block the omnibus from moving forward.

The 13 wrote that they were “obliged to inform” Republican senators that “if any omnibus passes in the remaining days of this Congress, we will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill — including the Republican leader.”

They wrote that if their Senate colleagues didn’t prevent the bill from moving forward “there is no point in pretending we are a united party, and we must prepare for a new political reality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08mCWf_0jpNlg1P00

U.S. Rep.-elect Andy Ogles joined a group of Republican House members asking colleagues to block the budget package. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop, Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde, Arizona Rep-elect Eli Crane, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Virginia Rep. Bob Good, Florida Rep-elect Anna Paulina Luna, Tennessee Rep-elect Andy Ogles, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry and Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale were among those who signed the letter.

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, said in a written statement that Congress should approve the package before the Friday midnight deadline.

“This process was far from perfect, but ultimately it allowed Republican redlines to be adhered to and because of that I will urge my colleagues to support this package,” Shelby said, referring to GOP demands. “We need to do our job and fund the government.”

White House budget Director Shalanda Young said in a written statement the bipartisan government funding agreement “is an important step forward, bringing both parties together to make progress on critical priorities for our country.”

“As with any compromise, neither side got everything it wanted, but this legislation is good for our economy, our competitiveness, and our country, and I urge Congress to send it to the President’s desk without delay,” Young added.

Electoral Count Act, TikTok

The spending package includes several unrelated bills that lawmakers from both political parties have been working to get to Biden’s desk for months or years, a common feature of omnibus spending packages.

The package would change the way Congress certifies electoral votes for president by reinforcing the vice president’s role as ceremonial. The measure would raise the threshold for members’ objection to certifying a state’s electoral votes to one-fifth of the Senate and one-fifth of the House from the current threshold of one member of each chamber.

The U.S. House approved its version of the bill in September and the Senate Rules and Administration Committee overwhelmingly approved its version of the measure later that month.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III said in a statement Tuesday that the electoral count bill “fixes the flaws of the archaic and ambiguous Electoral Count Act of 1887 and establishes clear guidelines for our system of certifying and counting electoral votes for President and Vice President.”

The package would ban the popular social media app TikTok, or any apps from its parent company ByteDance Limited or an entity owned by ByteDance Limited, from government devices. Lawmakers added an exception for “law enforcement activities, national security interests and activities, and security researchers.”

The U.S. Senate unanimously voted last week to send the House a bill by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley that would have banned federal employees from downloading TikTok on their phones amid concerns about how it tracks users’ data and how much access the Chinese government has to that information.

Medicaid, CHIP

The bill includes provisions that would ensure for the first time that “every child in America who qualifies for Medicaid or CHIP will now be guaranteed at least one year of continuous health coverage,” according to Schumer.

“This is a major change that will make a big difference in improving the health care for millions of kids,” he said.

The measure would “permanently extend a policy from the American Rescue Plan that lets states give a full year of postpartum coverage for mothers on Medicaid and CHIP,” Schumer said Tuesday.

“This is something huge, something I have so strongly believed in and fought for,” Schumer said. “It’s a major step to address America’s crisis in maternal health and mortality.”

Maryland-Virginia spat

The bill also continues the federal government’s years-long search to select a location for the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s new headquarters after a last-minute disagreement between members from suburban Maryland and Virginia about how the process should go.

The omnibus says that the General Services Administration administrator “shall conduct separate and detailed consultations with individuals representing the sites from the State of Maryland and Commonwealth of Virginia” in order to ensure GSA’s criteria for selecting a site in the Washington, D.C. suburbs “is consistent with Congressional intent.”

The legislation wouldn’t expand the Child Tax Credit, a provision that Congress approved as part of its COVID-19 funding. The expansion, however, lapsed amid disagreements about whether to extend it and how exactly the expansion should be structured.

Negotiators didn’t reach agreement to include legislation that would have allowed cannabis businesses in states where medical or recreational use is legal to access banking the way businesses recognized as legal under federal law can.

The bill doesn’t include the roughly $10 billion the Biden administration requested from Congress to continue addressing COVID-19.

The package does include billions in community project funding , or earmarks, requested by Democrats and Republicans in both chambers.

The post Congress rolls out $1.7 trillion spending deal in race to Friday deadline appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
LOUISIANA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections.   The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ARIZONA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ALABAMA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government

The walls of the Old Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point are adorned with plaques honoring America’s Revolutionary War generals, with George Washington’s featured most prominently. One plaque hangs apart from the rest and differs by only having the words, “Major General. Born 1740.” The nameless plaque denotes the wartime service […] The post Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. military would no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal Congress could pass as soon as this week.  The provision eliminating the vaccine mandate is tucked into the massive National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill that Congress has passed each year for […] The post Congress on track to scrap Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in defense bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive

WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ARIZONA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Critics fear voucher expansion could hit multiple counties

Two key House members confirmed they will bring legislation in 2023 to spread the state’s Education Savings Account program to Hamilton County, a move that could launch expansion into two other counties as well. House Education Administration Committee Chairman Mark White told the Tennessee Lookout this week he plans to sponsor the House version of […] The post Critics fear voucher expansion could hit multiple counties appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Same-sex marriage protected under bill passed by U.S. Senate with GOP support

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, codifying many of the rights that would disappear if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn those landmark decisions the way it overturned the nationwide right to an abortion this summer.  The 61-36 bipartisan vote sends the bill […] The post Same-sex marriage protected under bill passed by U.S. Senate with GOP support appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ARIZONA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice

The word “choice” is doing a lot of work these days in Gov. Bill Lee’s government. “Choice,” as defined by the Oxford English dictionary, can be used as a noun or an adverb. The former refers to “the act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two possibilities,” while the latter refers to […] The post In Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee, ‘choice’ means you have no choice appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House to intervene in rail workers strike, heeding Biden call

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said the House will take up legislation to ratify an agreement between rail workers and operators in order to avert a nationwide rail strike. “This week, the House will take up a bill adopting the Tentative Agreement — with no poison pills or changes to the […] The post U.S. House to intervene in rail workers strike, heeding Biden call appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky

The U.S. House moved Wednesday to avoid an economically disastrous nationwide rail strike, voting to codify an agreement that members of some unions had already rejected and separately add paid sick leave that workers had demanded. The two-track approach allows Democrats to avert a strike that could cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion […] The post U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
COLORADO STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples

WASHINGTON — Same-sex and interracial couples had many of their marriage rights codified Tuesday when President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan marriage equality bill during a ceremony attended by thousands outside the White House.  In a brief speech, Biden told supporters on the South Lawn that “marriage is a simple proposition — who do you […] The post Biden signs law extending marriage protections to same-sex and interracial couples appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WISCONSIN STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.

Voters in Colorado approved a statewide affordable housing initiative in November; while voters in nine cities across the country OK’d measures to finance the construction of affordable housing, preserve existing rental properties and support renters. But as housing costs soar, analysts and advocates say more needs to be done and argue that federal action is […] The post Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
COLORADO STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House GOP to keep earmarks for local projects — with some ‘tweaks’

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans voted Wednesday to keep earmarks in place when they take over the chamber in January, a move that solidifies GOP support for the controversial spending practice that was brought back under new guardrails and transparency mechanisms less than two years ago.  Earmarking has become especially important to members of both […] The post U.S. House GOP to keep earmarks for local projects — with some ‘tweaks’ appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress

WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress.  House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to codify an agreement the White House brokered between rail unions and freight companies in order to avoid a catastrophic rail strike, but fell short of enough votes to include paid sick leave for workers. The Senate backed the rail deal on an 80-15 vote and rejected […] The post U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GEORGIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy