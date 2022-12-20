ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Flying during this week's storm? Transportation expert has advice

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoUkG_0jpNldNE00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- This week's winter storm is forecast to hit Chicago just as hundreds of people are flying out of -- or through -- O'Hare and Midway airports.

DePaul University transportation professor Joe Schwietermann has some advice. He says travelers should change their plans if they’re scheduled to fly out of Chicago during the storm on Thursday night or Friday.

"If you are able to shift, particularly moving earlier, it's a pretty nice deal. The airlines have websites set up, you can do that quickly," Schwietermann told the Noon Business Hour on Tuesday.

The calendar works in your favor. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on the weekend, and you can shift your travel plans to days of the week that are relatively light, he said.

"Wednesday and Thursday morning tend to be relatively low travel times," Schwietermann said.

He added that airports can handle snow and wind up to 40 mph, and that the forecast could change between now and Thursday evening.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°.  Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

When was the last blizzard in Chicago?

The city’s last full-blown blizzard was more than seven years ago when the “Super Bowl Blizzard” that occurred from January 31-February 2 brought an official total of 19.3 inches of snow to the city. Prior to that was the “Groundhog Blizzard” that buried the city with 21.2 inches of snow on the exact same dates as the Super Bowl storm – January 31-February 2, 2011. Some other notable blizzards in Chicago history were January 12-14, 1979 blizzard with 19.3 inches of snow and the city’s biggest snowstorm, the January 26-27, 1967 “Big Snow” which produced 23.0 inches. A lesser-known, but highly impactful storm was the city’s “Blizzard of Short Duration” that delivered four inches of snow in just two hours and 15 minutes on February 23, 1967. The heavy snow burst was accompanied by thunder and lightning along with whiteout conditions with wind gusts as high as 47 mph in Chicago and 82 mph at the Ogden Dunes in northwest Indiana.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Chicagoans Urged To Prepare For Winter Storm, With Blizzard Expected Thursday: ‘If Possible … Change Travel Plans’

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service is warning people to prepare as Chicago could face a blizzard — or, at least, a strong winter storm — at the end of the week. The weather agency has put out a winter storm watch that will be in effect Thursday evening to late Friday. It warns a winter storm will hit, with blizzard conditions possible as wind gusts could get as fast as 55 mph.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area; Blizzard Warning for Porter County

* WHERE…Entire Chicago area including all of northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana…see pink-shaded countries on headlined map…. * WHAT…As a deepening low pressure system and its associated cold front move west to east through our area, it will hit western sections by mid-morning and reaching easternmost Indiana counties during the afternoon.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy