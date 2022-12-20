Flying during this week's storm? Transportation expert has advice

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- This week's winter storm is forecast to hit Chicago just as hundreds of people are flying out of -- or through -- O'Hare and Midway airports.

DePaul University transportation professor Joe Schwietermann has some advice. He says travelers should change their plans if they’re scheduled to fly out of Chicago during the storm on Thursday night or Friday.

"If you are able to shift, particularly moving earlier, it's a pretty nice deal. The airlines have websites set up, you can do that quickly," Schwietermann told the Noon Business Hour on Tuesday.

The calendar works in your favor. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fall on the weekend, and you can shift your travel plans to days of the week that are relatively light, he said.

"Wednesday and Thursday morning tend to be relatively low travel times," Schwietermann said.

He added that airports can handle snow and wind up to 40 mph, and that the forecast could change between now and Thursday evening.

