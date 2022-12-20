Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Assault charge dismissed against former SC trooper in Myrtle Beach altercation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The case against a former South Carolina trooper for an altercation in 2019 was dismissed this month on the grounds of double jeopardy, according to a release from Savage Law Firm. Former state trooper, David Andrew Eck, was arrested by the South Carolina Law...
wpde.com
Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
wpde.com
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
wpde.com
Horry Co. 8-year-old, honorary officer dies after fight with rare brain cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 8-year-old from Horry County who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to family members on the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Jonah Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the post. Jonah has gained...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach ministries, businesses begin weekend effort to warm up, feed the homeless
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold Christmas can carry a heavy burden for those without loved ones or a place to call home. That's the case for many spending the nights in shelters or on the streets along the Grand Strand. Because of the cold and the weather...
wpde.com
Conway mom gives presents to new parents spending Christmas in NICU
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — When Tiffany Langford gave birth to her baby girl Callie, she was just 27 weeks pregnant. Callie weighed one pound and seven ounces, and spent 142 days in the NICU at McLeod in Florence where her mom watched her grow through an incubator glass. "There...
wpde.com
Horry Co. non-profit serves more than 30,000 lbs of food to those in need this Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the season for giving and it's been the mission of a local non-profit for decades to provide free holiday meals to those in need. This is the 34th year Community Christmas Dinner is providing free meals to the Horry County community. With an...
wpde.com
Tree, power lines down near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to an electrical hazard Friday at 10:32 a.m. near Conway. A tree fell down, bringing utility lines down across the roadway on Brown Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to never drive over utility lines and always find an alternate...
wpde.com
Florence home struck by lightning
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A home in the city limits of Florence was struck by lightning early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Florence County Emergency Management Division. The Florence Fire Dept. said it was a home on Trailwood Drive and there was minimal fire damage. Further information...
wpde.com
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
wpde.com
Santee Cooper implements power outages every half hour due to freezing temps in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Unprecedented demand and other issues related to the arctic cold are threatening the reliability of the Santee Cooper electric grid, according to a release from Santee Cooper. As needed, Santee Cooper said the utility is implementing temporary managed and coordinated 30-minute rolling outages across their...
wpde.com
Study says heart attack deaths spike in December; Conway doctor talks risk factors
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — According to the American Heart Association, heart attack death rates are the highest during the last week of December. Dr. Paul Richardson with the Conway Medical Center said that it is because many people may be over-exerting themselves in physical activities like setting up a fireplace, hanging lights or shoveling snow.
wpde.com
Pups ease the stress of holiday travel at the Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Orio is hard at work bringing joy to holiday travelers. She is the first of eight therapy dogs hired for the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s P.E.T.S. Program, which stands for Pups Easing Travel Stress. "We are just helping everybody ease a little stress,...
wpde.com
More artists added to 2023 CCMF lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more artists to their lineup Friday. Bailey Zimmerman will join more than 40 artists at the festival performing on the Coors Light Main Stage. CCMF will also welcome Ian Munsick this summer to sing hits like "Long Live...
wpde.com
McLeod Seacoast holds therapy dog holiday parade for patients & staff
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — It's still parade season in Little River, just with a little twist. The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who have to stay and work in hospitals. Because of that, McLeod Health Seacoast held a dog parade to spread joy to those...
wpde.com
14 things to keep in mind during extra cold weekend in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters want residents to be alert and prepared as the cold weather moves in this weekend. They recommend everyone test their smoke alarms in each sleeping area, hallway and living room. Make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working; especially if you...
wpde.com
Counselor shares tips for people grieving a loved one this holiday season
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are a time to be spent with the ones you love, however that's always the case for many people -- especially after losing the one they are missing. Sandy Quast with Coastal Haven Counseling said that the grieving process is different for...
wpde.com
CCU golf course prepares turf for cold Christmas weather
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many golf courses along the Grand Strand are making preparations for the winter weather. The team at Hackler Golf Course at Coastal Carolina University is working to protect their turf from the frigid temperatures predicted for Christmas weekend. The head golf superintendent for the course,...
