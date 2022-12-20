ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Texting argument leads to attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, suspect arrested: Report

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A texting argument led to gunfire and attempted murder in Myrtle Beach, according to a report. Hakeem Rashad Hilliard was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with assault and battery, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death, sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful and discharging firearms into a dwelling, online records show.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. 8-year-old, honorary officer dies after fight with rare brain cancer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 8-year-old from Horry County who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to family members on the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Jonah Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the post. Jonah has gained...
wpde.com

Conway mom gives presents to new parents spending Christmas in NICU

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — When Tiffany Langford gave birth to her baby girl Callie, she was just 27 weeks pregnant. Callie weighed one pound and seven ounces, and spent 142 days in the NICU at McLeod in Florence where her mom watched her grow through an incubator glass. "There...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Tree, power lines down near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to an electrical hazard Friday at 10:32 a.m. near Conway. A tree fell down, bringing utility lines down across the roadway on Brown Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to never drive over utility lines and always find an alternate...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Florence home struck by lightning

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A home in the city limits of Florence was struck by lightning early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Florence County Emergency Management Division. The Florence Fire Dept. said it was a home on Trailwood Drive and there was minimal fire damage. Further information...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Study says heart attack deaths spike in December; Conway doctor talks risk factors

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — According to the American Heart Association, heart attack death rates are the highest during the last week of December. Dr. Paul Richardson with the Conway Medical Center said that it is because many people may be over-exerting themselves in physical activities like setting up a fireplace, hanging lights or shoveling snow.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

More artists added to 2023 CCMF lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more artists to their lineup Friday. Bailey Zimmerman will join more than 40 artists at the festival performing on the Coors Light Main Stage. CCMF will also welcome Ian Munsick this summer to sing hits like "Long Live...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

14 things to keep in mind during extra cold weekend in the Carolinas

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters want residents to be alert and prepared as the cold weather moves in this weekend. They recommend everyone test their smoke alarms in each sleeping area, hallway and living room. Make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working; especially if you...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

CCU golf course prepares turf for cold Christmas weather

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many golf courses along the Grand Strand are making preparations for the winter weather. The team at Hackler Golf Course at Coastal Carolina University is working to protect their turf from the frigid temperatures predicted for Christmas weekend. The head golf superintendent for the course,...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy