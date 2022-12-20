Read full article on original website
Woman holds Walmart employee hostage, asks for a news anchor, Mississippi video shows
A 21-year-old was shot and killed by police after she held a Walmart employee hostage, Mississippi authorities said. Corlunda McGinister was shot and killed by a Richland police officer the evening of Dec. 21 during a hostage situation at a Walmart, according to a news release from The Mississippi Department of Public Safety. No other injuries occurred during the incident.
Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegally killed deer, New York officials say
A photo shared on social media set off an investigation that led police to an illegally killed trophy deer, New York state officials said. On Dec. 7, a New York conservation officer was made aware of a Facebook post showing a man with an out-of-season buck, according to a Department of Environmental Conservation news release. The large deer appears to be a 12-point, the photo shows.
A ruling which awarded a Massachusetts couple around $5 million for damages done by wayward tee shots overturned
In April, a Massachusetts couple was awarded nearly $5 million after they filed a lawsuit against Indian Pond Country Club for damages done to their home by wayward tee shots. Erik and Athina Tenczar bought the house in 2017 and claimed over 650 golf balls hit their home resulting in broken windows and damage to the home’s siding.
Sessoms and Coppin State host George Mason
Coppin State Eagles (5-9) at George Mason Patriots (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -11.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the George Mason Patriots after Sam Sessoms scored 28 points in Coppin State's 107-100 overtime victory against the James Madison Dukes. The Patriots are 6-0 in home...
