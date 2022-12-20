A 21-year-old was shot and killed by police after she held a Walmart employee hostage, Mississippi authorities said. Corlunda McGinister was shot and killed by a Richland police officer the evening of Dec. 21 during a hostage situation at a Walmart, according to a news release from The Mississippi Department of Public Safety. No other injuries occurred during the incident.

