Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bob & Linda Taylor's Christmas House in Glen Cove will end after 23 yearsJames PatrickGlen Cove, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchLocal GuyWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
Health Experts Spread Holiday CheerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Horror Near Edgar Allan Poe CottageBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Funeral plans announced for fallen Orange County EMS worker
Lisa Sillins, an EMS worker for Ambulunz, died after allegedly being hit by a drunk driver at the end of her shift.
Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold
Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
Truck crash causes Cornwall Covered Bridge closure
The closure occurred after a truck struck several wood beams on top of the bridge Friday.
Boulder falls down mountain into northbound lane of Route 9W in Rockland County
No one was injured, and the state Department of Transportation helped to move it out of the way.
Fire rips through commercial building in Huntington
According to officials, they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for a fire on East Jericho Turnpike.
Utility officials say it could take days to restore power to all customers
Both Eversource and United Illuminating say tens of thousands of customers were left in the dark after strong and powerful winds blew across the state from Litchfield County to the shoreline.
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads.
County Executive Bruce Blakeman gives update conditions in Nassau County
County officials also urged residents to stay off the roads if they can.
News 12
Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro
Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
News 12
Alert Center: Fatal accident on Saw Mill River Parkway Friday morning
County police say a pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the Saw Mill River Parkway in the southbound lanes around 2:45 a.m. The accident occurred near the Odell Avenue overpass. The victim was taken to St. John’s Riverside Hospital where he was later pronounced dead....
Island Park residents stuck in home without power or heat due to flooding from storm
The water was so high around Jessica Rasulo's home that News 12 had to speak to her on the phone halfway down the block.
Wall collapses at Yonkers auto body shop
Theresa Boulvin, the owner of P and T’s Auto Care Shop, says it has been a known issue that the building is unsafe, but nothing has been done by the landlord.
Fire officials: 1 firefighter injured during Garwood blaze
They say the fire began on Beech Avenue just after 7 a.m.
Lindenhurst street takes on icy conditions in ‘bomb cyclone’ aftermath
South Bay Street froze up because of high tide water flooding the street, which then turning into ice and snow because of dropping temperatures.
Piermont Fire Department helps out flood-prone homeowners following Friday's storm
Village residents are used to the floods by now. The fire department says many residents even have their own pumps to remove the water from their basements.
Caught on video: Deer struggles inside Yonkers TJ Maxx store
Shopper David Eisele says he was at the store in Ridge Hill to grab some stocking stuffers when he captured the moments a deer strolled in and then slipped around the glossy tile floors.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: School bus drove through Freeport floodwaters, damaging cars in the street
A News 12 viewer sent Ring video from their home on Branch Avenue of the bus creating a large wave in the street.
Group pulls out knife, robs Brooklyn commuter at Crescent Street J train station
The NYPD is investigating overnight robbery by a group of people at the Crescent Street J train station in Brooklyn.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in collision on Route 7 in Norwalk
Police say Monehm Pierre's car veered off the road and onto the shoulder of the right lane.
Comments / 0