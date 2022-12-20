ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold

Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
News 12

Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro

Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Alert Center: Fatal accident on Saw Mill River Parkway Friday morning

County police say a pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the Saw Mill River Parkway in the southbound lanes around 2:45 a.m. The accident occurred near the Odell Avenue overpass. The victim was taken to St. John’s Riverside Hospital where he was later pronounced dead....
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy