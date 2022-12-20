Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Truly Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanMobile, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter to enter NCAA transfer portal
South Alabama backup quarterback Desmond Trotter plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Saturday. Trotter, a redshirt junior, was the Jaguars’ primary starting quarterback in 2020 before backing up Jake Bentley in 2021 and Carter Bradley this past season. He played in 27 games and started 16 in his South Alabama career.
WALA-TV FOX10
Organizers of Ladd-Peebles high school all-star game advertised TV; ESPN says ‘no’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers planning a high school all-star football game for the week before the Senior Bowl have been advertising a live broadcast by ESPN, but a spokeswoman for the cable network told FOX10 News that is not the case. ESPN spokeswoman Kimberly Elchlepp told FOX10 News that...
Local musician, former real estate agent JJ Mack dies at 78
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Victor James Culmone, better known as local musician JJ Mack, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. JJ had lived in Orange Beach since 2000 with his wife Jerilyn and daughter Amy and in the following years was a real estate agent as well as playing music around town at stops like Hazel’s Buffet, Safe Harbor Tiki Bar, Snapper’s Lounge, Tacky Jacks, Shipp’s Harbor Grill, Calypso Joe’s among others.
WKRG
Eyelid Rejuvenation with Dr. Donnellan, M.D.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kimberly Donnellan, M.D. from USA Health to discuss eyelid rejuvenation. Watch above for answers to the following questions:. What causes the eyelids to look tired?. Are there any medications or topical products that will...
Atmore Advance
Some 3,000 were without power this morning
Approximately 3,000 customers were without power in the Atmore area this morning, according to officials. Alabama Power External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas said at about 6 a.m. this morning, the company experienced an equipment failure in the area. Thomas said service was restored to most customers by 10 a.m. Thomas...
Customers recognize Spanish Fort store employee for hard work, attitude
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Customers of Build-A-Bear in Spanish Fort wanted to show their appreciation for an employee who they say has gone above and beyond to make them feel welcome in the store this week. Jennifer Pratschner contacted WKRG News 5 after hearing about the experiences Monday at the Eastern Shore Centre Build-A-Bear […]
Florida school janitor arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school janitor in Escambia County is behind bars after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old and give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes, and exchanging explicit videos with a juvenile in Georgia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with obscene communication, […]
Alabama woman killed after crashing car into high school building
An Alabama woman was killed Friday morning after her car struck a school building, police said. Flomaton police said a 21-year-old Atmore woman, who they did not immediately identify, drove her car into the Flomaton High School building at approximately midnight on Friday. The school, located on Highway 31 did...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
utv44.com
Prichard Fire Dept. delivers Christmas cheer
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Families in Prichard got a little Christmas cheer Thursday. Those in need picked up toys at the Prichard Fire Department. The fireFighters delivered toys to those who weren't able to drive in. The fire department delivered to four families Thursday. 70 families picked up earlier...
21-year-old dies after crashing into Flomaton High School: Police
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Flomaton Police Chief Jeff Wilson said the 21-year-old driver was a woman from Atmore. The damage “appears to be minimal from the outside.” Police have not identified the woman. FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department said one person died after crashing into Flomaton High School Friday morning, according to a […]
Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
Home for the Holidays: 7 children adopted during ceremony in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — This holiday season became extra special after four families and seven children finalized their adoptions in Hinds County Chancery Court on Monday. The mass adoption ceremony in Jackson follows two similar ceremonies in recent weeks in Meridian and Gulfport. Jackson County Chancery Court in Pascagoula will hold an adoption ceremony on […]
utv44.com
Target recalling weighted blankets after deaths of two children
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Target is recalling weighted blankets after the deaths of two children. The retailer says a four-year-old girl and six-year-old girl got caught in the cover of the blanket and suffocated. The Pillowfort weighted blankets were sold at Target stores nationwide and online from December of...
ABC 33/40 News
Search for suspects in Mississippi armed robbery points investigators to Alabama
An investigation of an armed robbery at a Mississippi truck stop led to Alabama in search of the identities of two people suspected in the incident. According to the George County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi, its deputies responded to the 4-Mile Truck Stop in the Rocky Creek community around noon Thursday after report of an armed robbery.
1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co mom warns of predators on Pinterest after catching daughter talking to stranger
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What seemed like a harmless phone app turned into a potential nightmare for one Baldwin County mother. And now she wants other parents to be on guard before their children become victims. Leeanne Lanham thought she was doing a good job protecting her 12-year-old daughter...
Comments / 0