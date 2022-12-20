ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVDNR police officers receive surprise $6,000 raise

By Christian Meffert
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Effective immediately, all West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) Police officers, now and forever, will receive a $6,000 pay raise.

Gov. Jim Justice made the surprise announcement at an event announcing the WVDNR’s new K-9 Program at the State Culture Center in Charleston on Tuesday.

“Our WVDNR Police officers do an incredible job every day protecting our state’s natural resources and keeping our state parks and forests, wildlife management areas, lakes, rivers and streams safe for folks to enjoy,” said Gov. Justice. “They deserve to be compensated for the hard work and dedication they put in day in and day out and I am proud to announce this pay raise, which I believe will help us attract and retain the best and brightest to this important role.”

According to a release from the office of Gov. Justice, the wage increase will be paid for with “an already-funded special revenue account.”

    Gov. Jim Justice attended an event announcing the WVDNR’s new K-9 Program
    126 men and women make up the WVDNR Police
    Gov. Justice announced a $6,000 pay raise for WVDNR Police officers
    Gov. Justice announced a $6,000 pay raise for WVDNR Police officers
    The K-9’s still had their time in the spotlight
    Babydog received a bit of something for herself
    Babydog was gifted with a WVDNR Police K-9 vest, designating her as Colonel Babydog

“We are grateful to Gov. Justice for his commitment to our WVDNR Police officers and all the ways he recognizes and supports the important work they do,” said WVDNR director Brett McMillion. “This pay raise is long overdue and will help us attract and retain the highly qualified officers we need to protect our state’s natural resources and to keep our citizens safe.”

WVDNR Police officers enforce state laws and regulations relating to “littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting,” among other duties, the release said.

“We’re thankful for all the ways Gov. Justice supports our agency and the outpouring of support this year for the 126 dedicated men and women who make up the WVDNR Police,” said Col. Bobby Cales, chief of the WVDNR’s Law Enforcement Section. “They are widely recognized, highly trained and well respected within the ranks of our nation’s fish and game protectors. This raise will go a long way in recognizing them for all the long hours and sacrifices they make for our state.”

For more information about the WVDNR Police, you can visit WVdnr.gov/law-enforcement .

The full event can be viewed here .

Comments / 13

Enforcer5
4d ago

military is getting a 4.6 percent raise 1 Jan 2023, However, if the military was getting a $6,000 pay raise the raise would have to be 10.5 percent for an E6 with 12 years...Yup, military are fighting wars and this E6 will get $2,332 raise a year... Governor just screwed his own National Guard by giving this big raise...

4
Lobbyists Crime
3d ago

Raises should be based on inflation and achievements. I’ve never worked for an employer who gave a decent raise across the board.

