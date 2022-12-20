Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Panicked’ driver flees after street race ends in deadly crash, Georgia police said
A driver was shaken up after a street race ended in a deadly crash — so he ran, authorities in Georgia say. The wreck was reported around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, on West Oglethorpe Boulevard in Albany, according to the city’s police department. Lee Walters, 31, was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Here’s where California’s COVID-19 caseloads, hospital numbers stand to start winter
With winter officially underway, California’s coronavirus numbers have continued a trend of slight improvement this month, though some parts of the state including the Sacramento region have recorded a sustained spike in hospitalizations. The statewide daily case rate fell to 18.3 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gavin Newsom won big in November. But support across California dipped between 2018 and 2022
Gov. Gavin Newsom celebrated his second gubernatorial win last month, beating Republican state Senator Brian Dahle by a never-in-doubt 18.4%. But a closer examination of the 2022 election shows that Newsom’s support has eroded since he first ran in 2018. Several inland counties in Northern and Central California saw...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amazon launches Prime Air drone delivery service in California. Here’s where
Amazon has begun using drones to deliver packages, with a small town in California’s Central Valley representing one of the first two locations covered by the e-commerce giant’s new Prime Air home-delivery service. Lockeford, a town of about 3,600 people in San Joaquin County that is about 10...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gas prices are plummeting. What does it mean for Newsom’s penalty on Big Oil?
Gas prices in the Golden State are plummeting and inflation may be easing, but Democratic lawmakers and other political professionals believe it will have little effect on the state’s push to take oil companies to task for allegedly price-gouging drivers at the pump. The average price of gas in...
