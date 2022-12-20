ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

The most stylish ‘people’ of Oak Cliff

Oak Cliff has style. We all know it, and we all love it. It’s why new development plans so often come with the concession that yes, of course the new grocery store will have a mural on the side. And it’s why our neighbors feel so strongly about preserving...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Rye on Lowest Greenville wants to stay open later

Rye, a restaurant on Lowest Greenville, has requested a permit to stay open late into the night. Restaurants and bars in the area are required to close by midnight unless they receive a specific use permit from the City of Dallas. Dive bar The Old Crow, for example, has a specific use permit to stay open past midnight.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Neighborhood tea shop launches menu expansion

Squishies has quickly become a Lake Highlands community favorite since opening in September 2021. Located in the Lakeridge Village alongside Vector Brewing and Soco Coffeehouse, the bubble tea shop has carved out its own niche in the neighborhood. “After being open a year, and with fully trained workers, it was...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Galleria Dallas sees new ownership

MetLife Insurance has taken ownership of the Galleria Dallas. and the Westin Galleria Hotel. Global investor UBS Realty Investors previously owned the 40-year-old mall since 2002 and paid a price tag of about $300 million for the mall and $95 million for the Westin. MetLife is the shopping mall’s lender,...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Police investigating Five Mile Creek cold case

Dallas police are investigating a 2014 cold case homicide and are seeking any information related to the case the public may have. The victim of the case was 27-year-old William Hill, who was shot multiple times while outside the DUB House Tire and Auto Shop at 4515 Village Fair Dr.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Houses in Dallas becoming less affordable for average earners

Until recently Dallas was doing relatively well insofar as typical wages keeping up with home prices. But no more, according to the fourth quarter 2022 Home Affordability Report from ATTOM real estate data, which shows Dallas among the latest cities where house and condo price appreciation is outpacing the earnings of the majority of residents.
DALLAS, TX

