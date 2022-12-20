Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
newbedfordguide.com
Corrections Officer convicted in Boston for striking a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate
“A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior correctional officer at FMC Devens of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them
BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
Salisbury Boyfriend Poisoner Charged With Murder, Arrested: DA's Office
A 64-year-old who poisoned and killed her younger boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the DA's office. Judy Church, of Salisbury, fatally poisoned her boyfriend, Leroy Fowler, 46, with ethylene glycol, a substance commonly found in antifreeze, on Nov. 11, the…
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly used antifreeze, deicer, brake fluid to poison and kill boyfriend
55-year old Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. His 64-year-old girlfriend Judy Church then called 911 and told the dispatcher that she thinks that he ingested something that made him sick, that he was bleeding from his nose, and having trouble standing. Salisbury responders...
18-year-old man accused of trying to rape woman near Wollaston MBTA station
Editor’s note: This article contains references to sexual assault. An 18-year-old man is accused of trying to rape woman near the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy early Friday, according to authorities. Gustavo Woodward of Boston was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault...
Boston police warn of phone extortion scams after man loses $9,500
Boston police are warning the public of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man this week reported losing nearly $10,000 from the fraudulent scheme. The Massachusetts man told law enforcement Friday he was scammed out of $9,500 on Thursday, alleging he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a lawyer, who said his nephew was in a car crash, was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500 for bail, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
Ali, Yousef Jaafar, found guilty of $20M lottery fraud, seek new trial
A Watertown father and son who were convicted earlier this month for their role in a multi-million dollar state lottery fraud operation moved for a new trial Friday morning, arguing federal prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to sustain their conviction. Government lawyers said Ali Jaafar, 63, and Yousef Jaafar,...
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
fallriverreporter.com
Over 1.6 kilos of fentanyl, over 1.3 kilos of cocaine seized from southeastern MA motel, arrests made
BOSTON – Three individuals have been arrested and arraigned as a result of a takedown by the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force that recovered more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, a firearm and ammunition, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes, age...
Man Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Late Night Boston Shooting: Police
One man is dead after being shot late at night in Boston, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester around 11:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from multiple guns…
WCVB
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend with windshield de-icing fluid
SALISBURY, Mass. — A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, windshield de-icing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, appeared in court Friday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with murder in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the...
MANHUNT: 7 Charged With Gunning Down Man Outside Quincy Apartment: DA
For months, the family of Jordan Wiggins has wanted answers about who killed him just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 18. Now they may have seven. A grand jury this week indicted seven men in connection with Wiggins shooting death outside of Elevation Apartments in Quincy, the Norfolk County District Attorney announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Man fatally shot in Boston
A man was fatally shot in Boston late Friday, according to police. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a “Shot Spotter” alert and a radio call about a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester shortly before 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
Cranston man arrested on drug, gun charges
Police arrested a Cranston man after detectives discovered various narcotics inside his home.
Worcester Murderer Who Abandoned Victim's Body In Woods Indicted: DA's Office
A body found in March has led to the indictment of the victim's murderer, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced. Christopher Fuller, 30, was charged in September for the murder of 29-year-old Ernest Appiah of Worcester, as reported by Daily Voice. Fuller, of Worcester, was indicted on one count of murder by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
For role in Jan. 6 insurrection, Mass. man Vincent Gillespie found guilty
A Massachusetts man was found guilty of assault in federal court Friday For his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection after evidence showed him attacking police with a shield and pulling an officer toward the violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities. Following...
MassLive VP of content placed on leave following East Longmeadow charges
MassLive’s Vice President of Content Ed Kubosiak Jr. was suspended by the company this week following an arrest and charges of domestic assault and battery. According to court records, Kubosiak got into an argument with an adult household member at a home in East Longmeadow on Dec. 17 following a party earlier in the night.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000
Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
Friends Of Randolph Driver Busted For Boston Hit-Run Challenge Cops To Fight: DA
A 25-year-old Boston woman was seriously injured early Friday morning, Dec. 23, after a car crashed into her and drove over her head and shoulders before speeding off, authorities said. The driver returned to the scene after a witness chased him down and confronted him. Jakob Civil, 23, of Ran…
Foreign Phone Threats Put Central Mass Hospital On Temporary Lockdown: Police
A hospital in Central Massachusetts was on a brief lockdown after threatening phone calls were made against the building, authorities said. Local along with State Police locked down Leominster Hospital after an individual made the threats around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, Leomin…
