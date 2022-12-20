ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devens, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Corrections Officer convicted in Boston for striking a mentally impaired and handcuffed inmate

“A federal jury in Boston has convicted a senior correctional officer at FMC Devens of injuring an inmate following a five-day trial. Seth M. Bourget, 42, of Woodstock, Conn., a Senior Correctional Officer at U.S. Bureau Prisons Federal Medical Center in Devens (FMC Devens), was convicted of one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for April 5, 2023. Bourget was arrested and charged in February 2020.
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

Mass. man held without bail for allegedly strangling 2 girls, spitting on one of them

BOSTON (TCD) -- A 36-year-old man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a 12-year-old and 14-year-old during a domestic incident. According to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, Michael Fairweather was arraigned Dec. 19 on two counts of assault and battery on a child causing injury, and two counts of strangulation. His bail was reportedly revoked for 90 days because he was involved in another assault case involving the same juveniles.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police warn of phone extortion scams after man loses $9,500

Boston police are warning the public of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man this week reported losing nearly $10,000 from the fraudulent scheme. The Massachusetts man told law enforcement Friday he was scammed out of $9,500 on Thursday, alleging he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a lawyer, who said his nephew was in a car crash, was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500 for bail, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man fatally shot in Boston

A man was fatally shot in Boston late Friday, according to police. Officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a “Shot Spotter” alert and a radio call about a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester shortly before 11:20 p.m., according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Worcester Murderer Who Abandoned Victim's Body In Woods Indicted: DA's Office

A body found in March has led to the indictment of the victim's murderer, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced. Christopher Fuller, 30, was charged in September for the murder of 29-year-old Ernest Appiah of Worcester, as reported by Daily Voice. Fuller, of Worcester, was indicted on one count of murder by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts issue description of suspect after 87-year-old scammed out of $26,000

Police in Massachusetts are issuing a warning after an elderly resident fell victim to a scam that cost her $26,000. According to police, on Tuesday, the 87-year-old resident received a phone call from an unfamiliar phone number. The caller explained that her grandson had been in a car crash in Vermont and a pregnant woman was injured. The grandson had been arrested and she needed to call his lawyer to help arrange for his release on bail. The resident called the phone number the caller had given her and talked to the lawyer. The lawyer explained the bail was set at $26,000 cash. The lawyer told the woman the judge had placed a gag order on the case, so she was not allowed to talk about the incident with anyone.
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

