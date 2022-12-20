Read full article on original website
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Get Your Menorah On! Coral Springs Chabad Brings the Chanukah Fun
Get ready for the annual Coral Springs Menorah Parade on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:15 p.m. This festive event, organized by Chabad of Coral Springs, is a celebration of Chanukah and the miracle of the oil that lasted eight days. The parade will start at Chabad of Coral Springs, f.
Seminole Coconut Creek Casino Hosts Free New Year’s Eve Extravaganza
The Seminole Coconut Creek Casino is once again welcoming residents to ring in the New Year with a jam-packed night of fireworks and fun. On Saturday, December 31, from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, located at 5550 NW 40th Street, holds its annual New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, featuring live music provided by The Livestays.
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
Tropical Financial Credit Union Brings Joy to South Florida Children with Generous Donation to Toys for Tots
Tropical Financial Credit Union, located in Coral Springs, has donated $1,000 and approximately 1,000 toys to the Toys for Tots program in South Florida. The donation was made in partnership with WPLG-TV Local 10 through the annual Big Bus Toy Express event. The credit union and the TV station held toy drives at various locations in Miami-Dade and Broward County, with Tropical Financial branches serving as the first and last pick-up spots.
Commissioner Joshua Simmons, State Sen. Tina Polsky Host Holiday Toy Giveaway Dec. 22
Two local leaders are teaming together to spread holiday cheer. Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons and State Senator Tina Polsky, who also represents the city, are hosting a holiday toy giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 22, at Living Word Christian Center, located at 3301 Riverside Drive. The holiday toy giveaway will...
Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church
Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Palm Beach’s Most Legendary Hotel Just Received the Pastel Makeover of Our Dreams
Few hotels are as Palm Beach as the tony Florida beach town’s Colony Hotel. Since 1947, the plush lodge has welcomed guests like Judy Garland, Lena Horne, Frank Sinatra, John F. Kennedy, and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor into its pink-tinged embrace. But after 75 years in service,...
Pelican’s Snoballs Brings Bold Flavors and Fluffy ‘Snow’ to Coral Springs
Photos courtesy Pelican’s Snoballs of Coral Springs. Fluffy ‘snow’ and bold flavors have landed in Coral Springs this holiday season, with the arrival of a new store offering a deliciously unique spin on a traditional treat. The popular shaved ice chain Pelican’s Snoballs has over 200 locations...
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Coral Springs Crime Update: 19K Robbery and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 14 – December 20, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Aggravated Assault. A 24-year-old female...
Corellia Gifts and Karma Bath Team Up for ‘Naughty and Nice’ Holiday Market
Corellia Gifts and Goods is teaming up with Karma Bath and Body Co. to host the Naughty & Nice Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec 17, from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Located at 10269 W Sample rd, Corellia Gifts will be transformed into a festive holiday market featuring vendors, food trucks, live music, and photos with Krampus and Santa. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary drinks while they shop for unique gifts and goodies.
Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location
A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
Coral Springs Foundation Fundraises For Community Center, Mosque Renovations
The Coral Springs Foundation is seeking help from the community to cover costs for their new community center and mosque. In the Summer of 2022, CSF purchased a 6,429 square-foot building, located at 12524 W. Atlantic Blvd., for their community center and masjid — or mosque, according to CSF’s GoFundMe page.
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Toys Come to Life in Coral Springs’ March of the Toys Holiday Parade
Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Coral Springs at its annual Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, ‘March of the Toys,’ promises to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages. Float entrants will compete for first, second, and third-place prizes, with the top three floats being recognized for their creativity, holiday spirit, and originality.
St. Andrew Catholic School Takes First Place in 2022 Coral Springs Holiday Parade
Check out the video here of this year’s Holiday Parade. The City of Coral Springs is excited to announce the winners of this year’s Annual Holiday Parade. Held on December 14 along Sample Road, it featured a wide range of participants and showcased the community’s holiday spirit.
Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
Coral Springs Museum of Art’s Pine and Palm Juried Exhibition Through Dec. 30
The Coral Springs Museum of Art is excited to announce the winners of the Pine and Palm Juried Exhibition. The exhibition features the works of 28 talented artists, showcasing a total of 42 pieces of art. The exhibit is open to the public through December 30, and museum staff can...
City of Coral Springs Hosts Campout for Families to Unplug and Connect with Nature
Coral Springs families will have the opportunity to unplug and reconnect with nature at Campout Coral Springs. The overnight camping event, taking place at Sportsplex Park on Saturday, January 28, 2023, provides a full schedule of outdoor activities and games for happy campers, including s’mores-making, stargazing, and archery. The...
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
