Coral Springs, FL

Talk Media

Tropical Financial Credit Union Brings Joy to South Florida Children with Generous Donation to Toys for Tots

Tropical Financial Credit Union, located in Coral Springs, has donated $1,000 and approximately 1,000 toys to the Toys for Tots program in South Florida. The donation was made in partnership with WPLG-TV Local 10 through the annual Big Bus Toy Express event. The credit union and the TV station held toy drives at various locations in Miami-Dade and Broward County, with Tropical Financial branches serving as the first and last pick-up spots.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church

Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: 19K Robbery and Car Burglaries

This is a summary of crimes occurring between December 14 – December 20, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Aggravated Assault. A 24-year-old female...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Corellia Gifts and Karma Bath Team Up for ‘Naughty and Nice’ Holiday Market

Corellia Gifts and Goods is teaming up with Karma Bath and Body Co. to host the Naughty & Nice Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec 17, from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Located at 10269 W Sample rd, Corellia Gifts will be transformed into a festive holiday market featuring vendors, food trucks, live music, and photos with Krampus and Santa. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary drinks while they shop for unique gifts and goodies.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location

A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

Toys Come to Life in Coral Springs’ March of the Toys Holiday Parade

Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Coral Springs at its annual Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, ‘March of the Toys,’ promises to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages. Float entrants will compete for first, second, and third-place prizes, with the top three floats being recognized for their creativity, holiday spirit, and originality.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Talk Media

