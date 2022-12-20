Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Dangerously cold conditions Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More First Alert Weather Days today and tomorrow as our focus shifts to dangerously cold conditions and tough travel with blowing snow. We’re waking up to brutal wind chills this morning, most of southern Wisconsin feeling like 30 to nearly 40 below zero. With wind chills this cold, frostbite can form in under 10 minutes. Try to limit the time you’re spending outside today if you can, and remember to keep your pets safe as well! Wind chills will remain at about 20 below through the rest of the day.
nbc15.com
Major Winter Storm Update
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
nbc15.com
Frigid holiday weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Waking up to some bitterly cold conditions once again this morning, with wind chills in the teens and twenties below zero. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as wind chills are dangerously cold for anyone spending more than a half-hour outdoors. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southern Wisconsin through 10 AM Christmas morning. Wind chills today will improve a little bit more than yesterday, topping off at about 15 below for feel-like conditions this afternoon. If you do plan on spending time outside today, be sure you’re bundled up and are taking breaks to warm up indoors.
superhits106.com
Thursday storm update
Estimated snow totals have gone down in parts of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Northwest Illinois but snowfall really won’t be the top or even the second biggest concern connected to the winter storm to hit the state the rest of this week. Strong winds predicted at near 50-miles-per-hour will likely lead to blizzard conditions Thursday night through Friday night, with blowing and drifting snow, white out conditions, and extreme cold. All of those factors create potentially life-threatening conditions whether a couple of inches or a foot of snow-plus falls. Those winds will also contribute to extraordinarily cold temperatures during the storm, with wind chills hovering around 40-below-zero creating life-threatening conditions for anyone who becomes stranded while traveling.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Strong winds continue into Saturday
Blowing snow has already begun to impact travel conditions, with the visibility in some areas reduced to less than one mile. Widespread blowing snow will continue tonight and tomorrow morning. Northwest wind will stay close to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph possible. Overnight lows will be...
CBS 58
Afternoon Update: Moderate snow taking hold as temperatures drop
We're starting to get snow totals into the office:. The cold is infiltrating most areas away from the lake. We're now in the thick of this winter storm as moderate snow is approaching major cities and cold is beginning to rush in. Here's an updated look at the timeline of cold, wind and snow.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds
Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas.
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
WISN
Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult
MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
nbc15.com
It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
nbc15.com
Winter storm begins tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Winter Storm Warning continues for SE Wisconsin until Saturday morning
A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for all of SE Wisconsin at 9 a.m. The warning will continue until Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
wearegreenbay.com
WPS reminding of snow drifts, pipe blockage ahead of major winter storm
(WFRV) – With the winter storm, the snow drifts are only half of the concern, but the other half has to do with strong winds. Windy conditions could impact the power supply and even bring down some electrical lines in the area. Local 5 News was able to catch...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
Comments / 0