ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Dangerously cold conditions Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More First Alert Weather Days today and tomorrow as our focus shifts to dangerously cold conditions and tough travel with blowing snow. We’re waking up to brutal wind chills this morning, most of southern Wisconsin feeling like 30 to nearly 40 below zero. With wind chills this cold, frostbite can form in under 10 minutes. Try to limit the time you’re spending outside today if you can, and remember to keep your pets safe as well! Wind chills will remain at about 20 below through the rest of the day.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Major Winter Storm Update

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Frigid holiday weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Waking up to some bitterly cold conditions once again this morning, with wind chills in the teens and twenties below zero. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as wind chills are dangerously cold for anyone spending more than a half-hour outdoors. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southern Wisconsin through 10 AM Christmas morning. Wind chills today will improve a little bit more than yesterday, topping off at about 15 below for feel-like conditions this afternoon. If you do plan on spending time outside today, be sure you’re bundled up and are taking breaks to warm up indoors.
WISCONSIN STATE
superhits106.com

Thursday storm update

Estimated snow totals have gone down in parts of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Northwest Illinois but snowfall really won’t be the top or even the second biggest concern connected to the winter storm to hit the state the rest of this week. Strong winds predicted at near 50-miles-per-hour will likely lead to blizzard conditions Thursday night through Friday night, with blowing and drifting snow, white out conditions, and extreme cold. All of those factors create potentially life-threatening conditions whether a couple of inches or a foot of snow-plus falls. Those winds will also contribute to extraordinarily cold temperatures during the storm, with wind chills hovering around 40-below-zero creating life-threatening conditions for anyone who becomes stranded while traveling.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Sabrina Ullman: Strong winds continue into Saturday

Blowing snow has already begun to impact travel conditions, with the visibility in some areas reduced to less than one mile. Widespread blowing snow will continue tonight and tomorrow morning. Northwest wind will stay close to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph possible. Overnight lows will be...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Afternoon Update: Moderate snow taking hold as temperatures drop

We're starting to get snow totals into the office:. The cold is infiltrating most areas away from the lake. We're now in the thick of this winter storm as moderate snow is approaching major cities and cold is beginning to rush in. Here's an updated look at the timeline of cold, wind and snow.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Sub-zero temps make clearing SE Wisconsin roads difficult

MILWAUKEE — A winter blast bringing snow, wind and bitter cold Thursday into Friday created a challenge for snow clearing crews across southeastern Wisconsin. Milwaukee's public works department said freezing temperatures Friday made its salt and brine solutions less effective leaving main streets slushy and side streets messy. Waukesha...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Winter storm begins tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy