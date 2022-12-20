Read full article on original website
Montanans Offer Their Best 5 Words of Winter Advice
You can expect a little snark, brutal honesty, and quality advice from Montanans when you ask for "just five words" of winter advice. Granted, some folks just couldn't get the FIVE WORDS part right...most of the real advice is sound. We wanted to gather a quick-fire bucket of advice from Montanans, aimed at folks who might be experiencing their first "real winter". This call for advice was made during a record-breaking December cold snap.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
Places I’d Rather Be Than Outside in Montana Last Night
I love being outside, and I don't usually let the weather stop me from taking a nice walk through Greenough Park or to the bars downtown. We Montanans are proud of the way we're able to handle the cold, and we do flex about it when we talk to people who live in other states. Not when we're talking to Minnesotans, but you get the idea. When my friend from Portland complains about the cold, oh boy do I have a grand old time bragging about how much colder it is here and that I don't even mind. Ohhh but I didn't feel so tough last night.
Sweet Home Montana: candy shops around the state
Montana is home to candy stores that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Here is a list of a few candy stores across the state. This traditional Ma and Pa shop has been in the same shot in downtown Billings for over 30 years. The store was started by Gary and Patty Brockel, creating hand-crafted chocolate using their own unique recipes. Brockel’s has plenty of other sweet treats to choose from, like their famous caramel apples! The candy store is open Monday through Friday from 10 -5:15 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 4:30 pm.
Savage, Montana boy honored at Capitol for youth hunting contest
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Ten young Montana hunters were honored at the Capitol in Helena this week as part of Governor Greg Gianforte’s youth hunting story contest. One of those winners was 15-year-old Jaeger Tombre of Savage. In his essay, he described the pressure, patience, and work ethic needed to bring home his 9-point mule deer on the last day of the season.
Gallery: Subzero temperatures across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A cold snap across Montana is causing subzero temperatures. Viewers sent in their winter weather photos, ranging from frost inside houses to snowy sceneries and eggs freezing outside. Share Your Photos and Videos: https://NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Too Cold in Montana: Cancel These Christmas Song Lyrics This Year
People from warmer places have told me they envy that I usually have a "white Christmas" because I live in Montana, but this year I think they'd prefer to stay where they are. It's not just cold— it's like, stupid cold. I don't understand weather but apparently we're getting these winds from Siberia? I will never forgive Siberia for this.
Brr! Big Blackout Blamed on Bad Equipment During Extreme Montana Cold
Flathead Electric Cooperative managers are now saying it was a switch on the regional power network that failed yesterday, leaving hundreds of people without electricity during the bitter cold. The outage couldn't have come at a worse time for several hundred customers, right when temperatures had dropped to about 30...
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Watch out for snow plows
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana snow plows are out there on highways and interstates. They can make a large snow cloud, so you are asked to look for the green flashing lights, and give them plenty of room. So far, vehicles have hit and taken out of service eight state-owned...
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
Missoula Amazon warehouse began as speculative project
The new delivery station will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the country and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to Montana customers.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Montana using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Montana Senator Talks Cold Weather, Energy, and the Border
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday morning and commiserated about the record-cold temperatures headed this way, while sharing a story about the energy policies in Great Britain and Europe. Shivering in London's where it's 53 Degrees. “A colleague in...
Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law. Lee publishes newspapers and other media content in 77 markets across 26 states. The company’s five Montana newspapers include The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent-Record, the Montana Standard and […] The post Lee Enterprises, owner of five Montana daily newspapers, accused of online privacy violations appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Where to Go Next? The Resort at Paws Up
No other resort or ranch in Montana offers more wilderness adventures and outdoor activities than Paws Up. Adventure enthusiasts rejoice!. Explore 100 miles of winter trails for hikes, snowshoes, dog sleds, sleighs and snowmobiles. If peacefully falling snow and utter solitude are your preferences this hectic holiday season, we’ve found...
15 Important Items For Your Montana Winter Emergency Travel Kit
Montana winters can be extremely harsh, and it's essential to be prepared for the unexpected. Here are a few important items to include in your Montana winter emergency travel kit. Temperatures in Montana can drop well below zero during the winter, and blowing can drastically affect visibility. December 21 is...
Rails to Trails
Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers. ...
