Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas WonderlandSara CwiertniewiczElysburg, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday ExperienceSara CwiertniewiczSugarloaf Township, PA
Man in wheelchair dies when trapped by fire that destroys Pa. home
DEWART -- A man who used a wheelchair was killed late Friday morning when flames destroyed his home in northern Northumberland County. The body of the individual, whose identity was not released, was found after the fire on Turbot Avenue in Dewart was knocked down, Warrior Run Fire Chief Doug Funk said.
Home destroyed, one displaced after Christmas Eve fire
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out Saturday morning in Luzerne County. Smoke was seen surrounding the neighborhood as firefighters fought the fire and the cold to put it out. A structure fire broke out Saturday morning on the first block of Welsch Street in Jenkins Township. The house was fully involved […]
Penn
1 dead in Pocono Township house fire
Man found dead during house fire call in Pocono Twp. The Monroe County coroner has identified the man as Andrew Hanft.
Wayne County restaurant destroyed by fire
LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out. No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County. See news...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Fire Chief, Report: One Person Killed in Dewart Fire
Saturday 8am: The Northumberland County Coroner is out with information on Friday’s fatal fire:. James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, releases the name of the victim of yesterday’s fire on Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township. The victim has been identified as Joseph P. Terpolilli, age 68. He died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Toxicity due to a house fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 02:30 p.m. He was then transported to the morgue at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.
Man allegedly angry over ex's Xbox friends charged with assault
Coal Township, Pa. — A woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly got upset over her Xbox Live friends, leading to an assault. Coal Township Police learned that Bradley Michael Kriner, 25, pulled the accusers hair, grabbed her by the neck, and bent her thumb back after getting angry on Dec. 4. He also allegedly turned the internet off, took a cord from the Xbox, and called the woman names, police said. The accuser,...
Man recorded ex-girlfriend while hiding nearby
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man could be seen peeking around a corner holding a phone recording his ex-girlfriend as she shopped and worked in Lycoming County. Brandon Allen Leslie Sweat followed the accuser as she walked to work on December 7, police said. The 25-year-old Sweat stayed in the parking lot and could be seen peeking into the window of the business. Later in the night, Sweat’s former girlfriend...
Pa. man dies in crash that sent his vehicle into a house: police
The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
Local man allegedly stealing firewood gives fake name to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of stealing firewood was caught after police were directed to his whereabouts by the owner. Joshua Quadir Lewis, 22, and a second individual were allegedly spotted putting cords of firewood into a trash can near the 600 block of Campbell Street on Dec. 6 just after 7 p.m. The owner came outside and spotted Lewis as he attempted to run away with the trash can and firewood. ...
One dead after smoking accident with oxygen
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sweet Valley man died on Wednesday due to complications from severe facial burns. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio says 58-year-old, Timothy B. Saxe of Sweet Valley, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 21, at 5:34 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. According to Buglio, the cause […]
Route 14 closed to large trucks in Lycoming and Tioga Counties
Lewis Township, Pa. — Route 14 is closed to large trucks in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) in Lewis Township, Lycoming County and Route 414 in Canton Township, Bradford County due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed wires. Passenger cars are still permitted on Route 14 but will be restricted to one lane. A detour for southbound truck traffic is in place using Routes 414, 154 and 3012 (Grover Road). Northbound truck traffic is being detoured via Routes 15 and 6. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Pottsville home gutted by flames
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning. The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street. It took crews about two hours to knock it down. The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and...
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit Met-Ed areas in the county were Upper Mount Bethel Township (325 customers), Palmer Township (268 customers) and Easton (105 customers).
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
Disgruntled ex-employee threatens boss with machine gun, calls staff 'snitches'
Coal Township, Pa. — A Coal Township man allegedly threatened his former boss that he "had a machine gun for him," and accused him of racketeering. Brent Tomcavage, wearing a dark jacket and camouflage pants, entered Full Service 122 at 8508 Route 61 on Dec. 4 and demanded a former co-worker to have the owner call him. When the call was returned, the 43-year-old Tomcavage told the owner he had...
Pa. teen accused of threatening family members with a knife: report
A 15-year-old is being charged by state police after he chased family members with a knife and barricaded himself in the basement, threatening troopers thereafter, according to WBRE/WYOU. The incident occurred on Dec. 6 when troopers responded to a home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, where it was reported that...
Two arrested in Hazle Twp. Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested two people after two separate thefts were allegedly committed at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to PSP, on December 17, around 8:07 p.m., troopers were called to Walmart Superstore on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. State troopers say during an investigation […]
WOLF
Benefit for the family of Amanda Miller, a mother who tragically passed
BERWICK,COLUMBIA CO.(WOLF) — A Nescopeck mother passed away in a car accident on December 5th while taking her son to see Santa. A benefit for the family of Amanda Miller is being held this Friday in Berwick to help support the family. The community is gathering in support of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman says husband crashed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained homemade dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. "When he came in the...
Driver’s blood-alcohol was 3x the legal limit in deadly Airport Road crash, DA says
The driver in a deadly wrong-way, head-on crash in Lehigh County had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time, the county district attorney announced. Brian McGoldrick, 42, of Glenside, Pa., was arraigned Thursday on charges including homicide by vehicle while DUI and aggravated assault...
