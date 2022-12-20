As grocery shoppers seek more convenience, Ahold Delhaize sees eCommerce demand rising despite economic headwinds. In an interview with PYMTNS, Rom Kosla, executive vice president, information technology and chief information officer for Ahold Delhaize USA’s services company, Retail Business Services, discussed these trends. He noted that the company has not seen shoppers trading down to more affordable channels in the face of increasing economic pressures. Rather, demand for digital convenience is on the rise, in spite of the premium customers pay for it.

3 DAYS AGO