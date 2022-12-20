Read full article on original website
Restaurants Split on Best Use for Rewards Programs Amid Inflation
As prices rise, restaurant chains are taking very different approaches to their rewards programs. While some brands are pulling back their rewards to avoid further diminishing their margins on top of the price increases they are already forced to absorb to remain competitive, other brands have chosen to step them up to avoid further trade down to at-home food options.
Consumer Satisfaction With Food Pricing at QSRs Falls Again
Inflation-weary consumers are growing increasingly disappointed with quick-service restaurants’ (QSRs) food pricing. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Restaurant Customers React to Rising Costs, Declining Service,” which drew from a census-balanced survey of 2,378 U.S. restaurant patrons, found that a declining share of QSR customers are “highly satisfied” with the price they paid for their last restaurant meal. In November, the portion was down to 56% from 58% three months prior and 62% six months prior.
Restaurant Industry Sees Decline in Customers Who Order Online
If high global food prices weren’t enough, the restaurant industry is seeing fewer online orders too. PYMNTS’ new study “How The World Does Digital: Different Paths to Digital Transformation,” which drew from a survey of more than 30,000 individuals across 11 countries, found that the use of digital tools for restaurant dining is on the decline.
Digital Wallets Drive D2C Brands’ Holiday Sales
In a bid to win consumers’ holiday spending, D2C brands are removing payment friction. This, as data shows that online shoppers are increasingly seeking out brands that offer them quick, convenient transactions. According to PYMNTS’ study, “Deal Or No Deal: The 2022 Holiday Shopping Report,” which draws from a...
Main Street Small Business Faces Fresh Tests as Recession Looms
Main Street SMBs can take a breather, having shown resilience during a year threatened by recession. The holiday season is winding down; the major gift-giving days are largely in the rearview mirror. With stores closed and families gathering for the long weekend, small business owners can finally relax, put their feet up, and look forward to better days.
Instacart Uses SNAP Delivery Discount to Woo Lower-Income Shoppers
This week in grocery, Instacart unveils a SNAP grocery delivery deal and self-service technology expands. In a bid to shake the association of grocery delivery with higher-income consumers with money to spare, aggregator Instacart is offering discounted memberships to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants, the company announced Tuesday (Dec. 20).
Automated Tools Help eCommerce Sellers Weather Economic Headwinds
Intelligent eCommerce solutions offer businesses a smart lesson in how to adapt during tough times. In the face of growing inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and other macro headwinds, consumers are increasingly comparison shopping around price and convenience. By giving shoppers what they want at the price they want it...
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
2023 Will Be the Year of Grocery Shopping
As inflation causes consumers to crimp spending, grocery shopping is seen coming out on top. With many consumers cutting out unnecessary purchases, the supermarket value proposition — to meet shoppers’ essential daily food needs at far lower prices than restaurants — is all the more appealing to cash-strapped customers.
Crypto Winter Leaves Few Gifts Under the Tree in 2022
In 2022, the cryptocurrency industry fully entered the mainstream — and almost drowned. The industry enjoyed an auspicious start, coming off of a banner 2021 year that saw record valuations, exciting innovations, and hordes of newly minted paper millionaires, even paper billionaires. Splashy, celebrity-studded, fear-of-missing-out (FOMO)-driven commercials for crypto...
$5T Syndicated Loan Market Readies for Data-Driven Digital Makeover
The syndicated loan market has ballooned the past few decades, but technology has lagged, badly. Syndicated loans represent a $5 trillion corner of finance, and $1.4 trillion of that is traded annually through private instruments widely used for financing in corporate America. The loans themselves can reach into the tens of billions of dollars.
Ahold Says Grocery Shoppers Will Flock to eCommerce in 2023
As grocery shoppers seek more convenience, Ahold Delhaize sees eCommerce demand rising despite economic headwinds. In an interview with PYMTNS, Rom Kosla, executive vice president, information technology and chief information officer for Ahold Delhaize USA’s services company, Retail Business Services, discussed these trends. He noted that the company has not seen shoppers trading down to more affordable channels in the face of increasing economic pressures. Rather, demand for digital convenience is on the rise, in spite of the premium customers pay for it.
eCommerce Platform Wish Partners With Eurora
The eCommerce platform Wish will use Eurora’s trade technology solutions to reduce operational costs. Announced in a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 20), the new partnership will see Wish deploy Eurora’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cross-border logistics and compliance software, which helps international retailers manage integration with delivery partners and cross-border tax and reporting requirements.
Pinterest Stock Up 35% 6 Months After New CEO Arrived
Pinterest stock has risen 35% since the arrival of new CEO in June. It’s a shift that’s happened as the platform works to attract advertisers and ride a social commerce wave, while many of its social media rivals face a variety of struggles. named CEO in late June,...
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
Amazon and Walmart Market Share Battle Crossed New Lines In 2022
The epic battle for wallet share between Amazon and Walmart entered uncharted waters in 2022. Tracking the action in the PYMNTS Amazon Versus Walmart report series, the year began with big news: the eCommerce titan bested the Bentonville behemoth for the first time in history, ushering in a new competitive dynamic between online and in-store sales.
Unprofitable Direct-to-Consumer Brands May Not Last Through 2023
Early-stage direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands that rely on investor funding will have a difficult year ahead. This, as macroeconomic conditions worsen and venture capitalists get more conservative with their investments and expectations. Brands that are producing short-term losses in the hopes of building a business that will be profitable down the line may find that they never make it that far.
German eCommerce Sales Buck Christmas Trend, Shrink 16.8%
German eCommerce sales have seen a double-digit decline in the lead-up to Christmas. The numbers, reported by the German Federal Association for eCommerce (bevh), reveal that online sales between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 — including Black Friday — were 16.8% lower than in the same period last year, a first since measurements began in 2014.
For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker
For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
Procurement and AP Tech Firm XPRO Changes Name to Bedrock
Procurement and accounts payable (AP) technology firm XPRO has rebranded and changed its name. The firm is now known as Bedrock, a name that aligns with its growth and its focus on providing supplier management solutions, according to a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release. “We are excited to introduce our...
