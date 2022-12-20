Read full article on original website
This Is the Poorest City in Idaho
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Idaho murders: TikTok sleuth sued over allegations about professor
A TikTok true crime sleuth is being sued by a University of Idaho professor of gender and sexuality over a wild allegation regarding the horrific murders of four students in November.
Idaho professor sues TikToker over allegations in the killing of 4 university students
A University of Idaho professor who says she's been wrongly accused of ordering the unsolved killings of four college students last month is alleging defamation in a federal lawsuit filed this week against the self-described internet sleuth who posted the accusations on TikTok. The suit, filed Wednesday in Idaho District...
