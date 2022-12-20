Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Blizzard conditions continue to wreak havoc in northern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Blizzard conditions will continue this evening for northern Iowa and those in the Blizzard Warning. Conditions are definitely worse north of Interstate 80. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wind gusts have been near 45 mph for much of the afternoon. Wind Chill Warning will continue...
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
1380kcim.com
Iowa DNR Encourages Patience From Anglers As Ice Conditions Vary Throughout The State
Now that winter has officially arrived, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers to exercise caution when heading out for ice fishing. According to the DNR, northern Iowa lakes are mostly frozen over, but conditions vary heading southward. Staff recommends a minimum of four inches of quality ice to ice fish and at least five inches to support snowmobiles and ATVs. No ice is 100 percent safe, and fresh ice is generally considered more robust than older ice. The DNR recommends that anglers regularly check conditions on the ice to avoid thin or damaged areas. At a minimum, anglers should have access to hand warmers, ice cleats and picks, life jackets, safety rope, first aid kids, and an extra set of dry clothes. Visit the Iowa DNR website to view the latest ice conditions.
KCRG.com
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
kciiradio.com
Weather Travel Update
According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, blizzard conditions are expected across Southeast Iowa, affecting travel. Whiteout blizzard conditions are possible through Saturday morning with wind gusts of 40-50 MPH. Temperatures will drop rapidly after the snow ends. Travel, especially in rural areas, is expected to become difficult, if not impossible. Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero are expected through Saturday morning. If you must travel, make your vehicle weather ready. Prepare a safety kit with cold weather gear and all of the essentials that you may need to deal with the storm. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
Iowa DOT monitors icy highways during severe winter storm
ANKENY, Iowa — Snow and ice affected every Iowa road on Thursday, which meant Department of Transportation employees worked overtime to keep an eye on where crashes happened throughout the day. Iowa DOT’s Traffic Management Center featured live feeds of every highway camera throughout the state. Employees there used their birds’ eye view to alert […]
The Quad Cities Isn’t Even Close To The Coldest Christmas Ever
We know, we know. It's cold outside. But depending on how you look at this fact could change your mind about how you look at this cold. Meteorologists are predicting that we will not be close to having the coldest Christmas in the Quad Cities. Oh, that didn't change your mind about how cold it is leading up to Christmas? Me neither.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to hundreds of crashes across Iowa amid blizzard conditions
It is December and a lot of people may not have their mind on plants, but there is a plant that is very much known this time of year. TV9 viewers shared images of what happens to their beards in the wintry weather. Delivery drivers navigate snow covered roads. Updated:...
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
What Exactly Is Wind Chill and How Is It Calculated?
It's a fact of life in the part of the world we live in. Things are bad enough when you wake up to actual temperature readings of -15 to -20, but things really get dangerous when the wind kicks up and the wind chills kick in. The numbers are almost...
Interstate 35 shutting down due to severe weather, hazardous travel
IOWA — According to the Iowa DOT I-35 will be shut down due to the weather creating hazardous traveling conditions Friday afternoon. Starting at 3 p.m. the southbound and northbound lanes on I-35 from Highway 30 to US 18 near Clear Lake will be closed. The DOT expects the shut down to be in place […]
cbs2iowa.com
BLIZZARD WARNINGS: Difficult travel, whiteout conditions expected Thursday and Friday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, wind, and cold will create difficult and dangerous travel in eastern Iowa and much of the Midwest ahead of the Christmas holiday. BOTTOM LINE: BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY. The bulk of the snow will fall Wednesday evening...
Traveling Reminders for Iowans For The Next Three Days
Mother nature sure does want to remind us that today (December 21) is the first official day of winter and winter is going to hit Iowa like a ton of bricks beginning tonight. If you live under a rock and haven't heard that the weather throughout Iowa from tonight-Friday is going to be blizzard conditions, you can catch up on that by reading our updated story.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases
Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
Iowa sports reporter’s live weather coverage goes viral
IOWA (AP) — Mark Woodley, an Iowa sports broadcaster, became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. “I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news,” he told an anchor. “The good...
Portion Of Eastern Iowa Upgraded To Winter Storm Warning
As we get closer to the end of the week and closer to the arrival of this winter storm, the National Weather Service is getting a clearer picture of what people in Eastern Iowa, the Quad Cities, and Western Illinois might expect heading into Christmas weekend. All we know is that the chance of a white Christmas is increasing every day.
