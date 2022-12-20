According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, blizzard conditions are expected across Southeast Iowa, affecting travel. Whiteout blizzard conditions are possible through Saturday morning with wind gusts of 40-50 MPH. Temperatures will drop rapidly after the snow ends. Travel, especially in rural areas, is expected to become difficult, if not impossible. Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero are expected through Saturday morning. If you must travel, make your vehicle weather ready. Prepare a safety kit with cold weather gear and all of the essentials that you may need to deal with the storm. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.

IOWA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO