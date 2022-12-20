Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Iowa snow totals in Des Moines, Ames, Centerville and more
DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday evening and Thursday morning brought several inches of snow to central Iowa. Most of the snow was over by Thursday morning, although additional accumulation continued in southern and south-central Iowa. Overall, most areas received between 2-4" of snow in total, with some pockets seeing...
One-on-one: Catching up with Iowa State star commit Milan Momcilovic
One of Iowa State's brightest stars in their basketball class of 2023, is Pewaukee star forward Milan Momcilovic. The highly impressive scorer went up against Iowa commit Pryce Sandfort and Waukee Northwest in a thrilling game Sioux City over the weekend, where a short-handed Pewaukee team lost by just one possession.
College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes took on the Eastern Illinois Panthers in what was expected to be a walkover opponent for Iowa. However, things did *not* go to plan for Iowa, and they suffered what’s undoubtedly one of the biggest college basketball upsets in recent memory. Iowa blew an eight-point halftime lead and lost 92-83 to an Eastern Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KGLO News
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
KCCI.com
Proctor explains decision to leave Iowa for Alabama
ALTOONA, Iowa — Kadyn Proctor has officially signed with the University of Alabama and is receiving criticism for it. The Southeast Polk senior is rated as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation and No. 5 player overall. He verbally committed to the University of Iowa back on...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
IHSAA members approve change to football classification for schools
A measure aimed at leveling the playing field for Iowa high schools with greater numbers of socioeconomically disadvantaged students has passed a vote by the member schools of the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
kscj.com
WINTER STORM KEEPS IOWA TROOPERS BUSY
THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 950 CALLS SINCE THE WINTER STORM BEGAN WEDNESDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY THEY HAVE RESPONDED TO 279 CRASHES, INCLUDING 253 WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE AND 26 INJURIES. THEY’VE ALSO ASSISTED 673 DRIVERS. THERE HAVE BEEN...
Hallmark Humbug: Iowa Keeps Getting Snubbed By Christmas Movies
We can all agree that Iowa would be the PERFECT setting for a Hallmark movie, right?. AND we all know that there are some amazing places to shoot the formulaic flick right here in the Hawkeye State. Let's set the record straight on something. Some of the greatest and most...
Corydon Times-Republican
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Gone wrong: Eastern Illinois 92, Hawkeyes 83
The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 0-1) took Saturday’s result and flipped it on its head in a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-9, 0-0), 92-82. It supplants, off the top of my head, losses to Omaha (2016-17) and Campbell (2011-12) as the worst in the Fran McCaffery era and probably one of the worst all time.
KGLO News
8:40 PM Thursday update on Blizzard Warning
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme. Blizzard Warning in Effect through Friday night across the. Strong northwest winds continue to strengthen overnight and into. Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range which will create. localized blizzard conditions over portions...
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
cyclonefanatic.com
QUOTEBOOK: What Matt Campbell said about his 2023 recruiting class individually
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual National Signing Day press conference. Below are quotes from him on some of the new Cyclones. On the 2023 recruiting class overall:. “You know, we’re we’re really, really proud of what we put together in this recruiting class....
x1071.com
Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – A winter storm working its way across the state has made travel problematic for many Iowans hoping to get to their destination before the holidays. Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Thursday at 8:45 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not […]
Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases
Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
