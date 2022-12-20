Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County road closures
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As high winds and chilly temperatures pass through our area, WFXR is keeping up with current road closures in Roanoke County. The Roanoke County Police Department says the following roads are closed at this time:. 5900 block of Old Mountain because of a down...
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
WSLS
Appalachian Power asking customers to reduce energy usage
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
WSLS
Plantation Road reopens after single-vehicle crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 7:25 P.M.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared and the road is now open. A portion of Plantation Road has reopened after a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. After the crash happened, authorities said they expected...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash causing delays in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), there is a tractor-trailer crash causing delays. VDOT says the accident is on I-81 at mile marker 139 in Roanoke County, causing the north right lane and right shoulder lane to close. According to reports, anyone driving...
WSLS
Roanoke hardware stores help people stay warm during winter storm
ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people woke up Friday morning without power and some without heat. According to Census data, a little over 45% of homes are heated by electricity. During a power outage, residents often have to find other ways of heating their homes. Northwest ACE Hardware off...
WSLS
Appalachian Power issues warning on rising water levels on New, Roanoke rivers
ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power is issuing a warning for those heading downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams for recreational use. Officials say water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Dec. 23, and fluctuate throughout the weekend and into next week. Below...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused delays over six miles along Interstate 81 north at mile marker 142.5 near Hollins in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says the left lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Drivers traveling...
WDBJ7.com
How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
cardinalnews.org
Tazewell County company expands due to demand from renewable energy industry; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Bluefield company to add 20 jobs thanks to boom in renewables. A Tazewell County company is expected to add 20 jobs and $575,200 in private investment, according to a release from...
NRVNews
Miller, William Carlton
William Carlton Miller (“Daddy Bill”) was called home on December 20, 2022, ending a 2½ year experience with cancer and a lifetime of service to his family, friends and the Lord Jesus Christ. He was born on July 11, 1934, in Christiansburg, Va. and was preceded in death by his parents H. Andrew Miller and Helen Dixon Miller, his grandparents Morris, C. Miller and Bertie Miller and brother H. Andrew Miller II (Jackie).
wfirnews.com
Roanoke boxing club at risk of losing space due to lease renewal confusion
Roanoke’s old Fire Station No. 6 is a crumbling foursquare in Southeast. A boxing club that’s been there since 2016 has been unable to renew its lease amidst confusion. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
wfxrtv.com
Multiple fire departments battled Friday house fire in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company joined other fire departments to respond to a house fire on Friday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Upon arriving they found fire coming out of a basement window and began their attack. Firefighters say they searched the area and found a cat that had exited the house.
WDBJ7.com
Warming bus helps people in need this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
NRVNews
Kessinger, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kessinger, age 72, of Blacksburg died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery. He was born in Virginia, on February 10, 1950, to the late Harold Richard and Clarice Opal Fain Kessinger. He was also preceded in death by his son Gregory Alan Kessinger. He is...
WestRock’s Covington Mill announces position changes
COVINGTON, VIRGINIA (VR) – WestRock’s Alleghany Highlands Operations announces position changes that were internally announced in May and June 2022. Tim Elmore has accepted the position of reliability engineer in the E&I department. In this role he will be the technical lead supporting production, maintenance, and engineering on projects related to continuing process improvement and reliability. Elmore earned an A.A.S. in Electrical Engineering Technology from DSLCC in 1989, and his B.S. in Electronic Engineering Technology from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1991. He joined Gala Industries in 1991 and spent time as an electrical engineer and a field service technician. In...
NRVNews
Snider, Nancy Marie
Nancy Marie Snider 60 of Christiansburg, Virginia died Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Nancy is preceded in death by her son Michael Scott Snider. She is survived by her four Grandchildren: Connor Dickerson, Arabella Snider, Kaiden Dickerson, and Abigail Dickerson; Daughter Ashley Snider and Son-in-law David Dickerson; Father Curtis Snider, Sr. of Christiansburg; Mother Sally Duncan of Christiansburg; Sisters Connie Widner of Christiansburg, Linda Snider of Willis, Pat Koran of Roanoke, and Becky Akers of Riner; Brothers Curtis Snider, Jr. of Colorado, and Russell Snider, of Christiansburg.
