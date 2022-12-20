Tim McGraw, Faith Hill & Their 3 Daughters Channel ‘The Great’ For Latest Themed Dinner

Image Credit: SplashNews

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are on to the next theme dinner party! After dressing their famous family up for The Godfather and Game Of Thrones themed parties, Tim and Faith’s latest effort involved paying homage to The Great. In pics posted to the Instagram account of their eldest daughter Gracie, 25, the family wore detailed costumes from the popular Hulu series starring Elle Fanning and centering around the life of Russian Empress Catherine The Great. The lavish getups even included powdered wigs and tights! Gracie also included hilarious clips and videos of an impromptu food fight between sisters Audrey, 21, Maggie, 24, and Gracie.

“Our theme dinner from Friday night was @thegreathulu,” Gracie captioned the carousel of pics and videos, posted on December 19. “If you haven’t watched it yet (@thegreathulu ), you absolutely MUST as it is one of the most well done shows I have seen in years. Maggie made birdsmilk cake and as you can see we (I) had lots of fun with it. And then I was being bitchy because @audreymcgraw didn’t want cake on her dress. Being an older sister is fun sometimes. Also Maggie is incredibly strong and it is slightly scary,” she joked, referring to the hilarious food fight. “HUZZAH.”

Many of Gracie’s nearly 65K followers were delighted by the family affair, and took to the comments thread to react. “Omgggg this needs to be a full blown Hulu series,” reacted one follower, while the verified account of the series itself hilariously reacted, “Wishing the court the happiest of holidays. Huzzah!” alongside a cake emoji. “I love this Holiday tradition!!!” remarked a fan, with another writing, “You all know how to enjoy family time,” alongside a laughing emoji. “Yes, The Great is a wonderful show.”

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and their daughters. (SplashNews)

The family’s holiday at-home costumed dinner parties are already the stuff of legend. Earlier this month on December 14, they unveiled their Godfather themed celebration, with gangster-worthy costumes. In December of 2020, in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, they got festive with a fun GOT dinner, as well.