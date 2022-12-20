Read full article on original website
Related
All About Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's 2 Kids
The singer and the basketball player are parents to two daughters: Junie and Rue Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have one happy family. The couple have been married since 2016 and share two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 2. And while Taylor and Shumpert are no strangers to fame on their own (Taylor is an actress and singer while Shumpert is an NBA champion), they have stepped into the spotlight as a family over the years. In 2021, the foursome modeled for...
Who Is Michael Caine's Wife? All About Shakira Caine
Michael Caine and Shakira Caine have been married for nearly five decades Michael Caine has one of the longest-standing careers in Hollywood, but what is perhaps even more impressive is his nearly 50-year marriage to his wife, Shakira Caine. The Academy Award-winning actor first met Caine (née Baksh) in the 1970s and has said that it was love at first sight. The couple tied the knot in 1973 and welcomed their daughter that same year. They've been going strong ever since and are now proud grandparents. "I fell in...
Lupita Nyong'o Takes Relationship with Boyfriend Selema Masekela Public in Cute Instagram Video
The actress and her new beau piggybacked on a popular Instagram trend, snapping their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" Lupita Nyong'o is introducing her man in style. The Oscar-winning actress, 39, hopped on a popular Instagram trend to announce her relationship with TV host and sports commentator Selema Masekela. "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid," Nyong'o captioned the post. In the fun reel, the two snap their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Bruce Willis Is 'Happy' About Becoming a Grandpa as He Enjoys 'Having More Family Time': Source
A source close to the Die Hard actor's family shares his excitement amid daughter Rumer Willis' pregnancy news Bruce Willis has a lot to be happy about this holiday season. The Die Hard actor, 67, will soon become a grandparent for the first time as his oldest daughter Rumer Willis is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. A source close to the family tells PEOPLE that Willis, who retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year, is "happy" about his new role. "He...
Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'
The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
ABC News' Maggie Rulli Welcomes Her First Baby, Daughter Rosemary: 'Best Early Christmas Present'
Maggie Rulli and husband Morgan Blake are parents for the first time with the birth of their baby girl Maggie Rulli can officially add mom to her list of achievements! The ABC News foreign correspondent, 35, welcomed her first baby with husband Morgan Blake, she announced on Instagram on Thursday. The couple welcomed a baby girl, daughter Rosemary Patricia Joy Blake. "Meet Rosie!!," the proud new mom captioned the photo of her newborn, dressed in a red-and-white striped onesie and laying in an open, larger furry bear onesie. Rulli called...
Ellen DeGeneres Tears Up While Honoring Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'We'll Never Make Sense of It'
Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss "was pure light," Ellen DeGeneres said Ellen DeGeneres is urging her fans "to honor" the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss this holiday season, after his death at age 40. On Friday, DeGeneres, 64, shared a teary video to Instagram in which she admitted that "the past eleven days have been really tough for everyone" in the wake of Boss' death. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we'll never make sense of it," the comedian spoke into her front-facing camera. "The...
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate 'First Family Christmas' with Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson and her partner Ramona Agruma announced the birth of their first child, daughter Royce Lillian, last month Rebel Wilson is loving her first Christmas as a mom! On Friday, the Pitch Perfect star and her partner Ramona Agruma celebrated Christmas with their newborn daughter Royce Lillian. The couple commemorated their baby girl's first holiday season with newly shared photos of the family of three bundled up in front of a colorful Christmas tree. The new moms rock puffer jackets and sunnies as they hold hands and pose beside Royce...
Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital After Shopping with Friends: 'I Thought God Was Taking Me Home'
"I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" Tamar Braxton wrote of the health scare she experienced amid the holiday season Tamar Braxton is opening up about a health-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the TV personality shared an update on Instagram, telling her followers that she was rushed to the hospital after spending some time with her friends ahead of Christmas. "This isn't an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post," she wrote. "Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and...
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling Has Been Playing 'Mom' to Her Stuffed Mickey Mouse
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes joke about daughter Sterling's new maternal instincts in a heartwarming text exchange Brittany Mahomes has a little mini-me on her hands! On Wednesday, the new mom of two, 27, shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story featuring texts where she talks about what a little caretaker daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is becoming. In texts that appear to be between her and husband Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Current co-owner writes, "once I get him to sleep, I'll be out there," referring to son Bronze, 3...
Helen Mirren Says 'Nobody Had Heard of Me' When She First Worked with Harrison Ford
"I've sort of caught up with him," Helen Mirren said of her 1923 costar Harrison Ford Helen Mirren says her working relationship with 1923 costar Harrison Ford was "obviously very, very different" when they first worked together in 1986. "The relationship was obviously very, very different then because Harrison was already an enormous movie star and I was a theatre actress out of London and nobody had heard of me," Mirren, 77, told the U.K.'s The Times in an interview published Thursday of acting with Ford, 80, in...
Hugh Jackman and Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Dance Next to Cardboard Cutout of Ryan Reynolds
On Thursday, Hugh Jackman shared a video of him and Deborra-Lee Furness dancing in front of a Christmas tree — and a life-sized cutout of Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness made sure to include Ryan Reynolds in their Christmas dance routine. On Thursday, Jackman, 54, shared a video to Instagram of himself and Furness, 67, dancing to Bruno Mars' hit "Finesse" in front of a Christmas tree at their home — a scene that also featured a cardboard cutout of Reynolds, 46. As Jackman maneuvers...
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Don Cheadle Recalls How George Clooney Once Dared Him to Visit a 'Spooky' House in Italy
While filming the 2004 heist movie Ocean’s Twelve, the cast, including Cheadle, visited Clooney’s Italian villa, and their host challenged them to visit an abandoned home nearby in the middle of the night Don Cheadle isn't one to turn down a dare from George Clooney. In the new issue of PEOPLE, Cheadle, 58, who stars in the upcoming Netflix movie White Noise, recalls how Clooney issued an eerie challenge nearly two decades ago. While filming the 2004 heist movie Ocean's Twelve, a sequel to the 2001 hit Ocean's...
Dwayne Johnson's 2 Young Daughters Give Him a Festive Holiday Makeover: 'Dwanta Needs a Tutu'
"I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY," Dwayne Johnson wrote on Instagram Friday after daughters Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, dressed him up for Christmas Dwayne Johnson's daughters are getting him ready for Christmas! The Black Adam actor, 50, shared a video on Instagram Friday of his two young daughters, Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian — giving him a makeover ahead of the holiday weekend. "Wow....
Darlene Love's Last Holiday Shows of Year Sell Out After Mariah Carey Calls Her 'Queen of Christmas'
The "All I Want for Christmas" vocalist declared Love as the "Queen of Christmas" months after she was blocked from trademarking the title for herself Darlene Love is anything but "All Alone on Christmas" this year. In fact, she's surrounded by fans — thanks in part to Mariah Carey! Months after Carey was blocked from an attempt to trademark the "Queen of Christmas" title following opposition from Love and fellow notable holiday musician Elizabeth Chan, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitmaker praised Love in an Instagram video...
Halle Berry Shares Photos of Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Setups: 'Naughty Again This Year'
The movie star surprised her kids with some inventive elf stunts to get in on the holiday spirit There's a new Christmas tradition in Halle Berry's household: elf... on the stove? The Moonfall star, 56, is getting inventive with her Elf on the Shelf tradition this year, and she's sharing her results to Instagram. "Naughty again this year! 🤷🏽♀️," Berry captioned three photos of her elves getting into a variety of shenanigans ahead of the holiday. RELATED: Halle Berry Celebrates Christmas with Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'From Our Home to...
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Shows Off Face Tattoo She Got on Vacation in Bali: 'It Was Impulsive'
The model shared a few snaps from her vacation to Instagram, featuring the word "lover" inked under her left cheek Lottie Moss is adding to her ink! The model and Kate Moss' half-sister, who recently garnered some attention on social media in response to "nepotism" comments, showed off a new tattoo on Instagram — sitting right on her left cheek. The tat reads "Lover," and Moss opened up about it in a recent interview with Glamour UK. RELATED: Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Hits Back at Nepotism Claims: 'Life...
Jennifer Garner and 'Movie Husband' Edgar Ramírez Have Surprise Reunion on Airplane
Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez costarred in Netflix's 2021 family comedy Yes Day Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez were met with quite the surprise when they found themselves seated together on an airplane! On Wednesday, Garner, 50, shared a photo of herself with Ramírez, 45, on Instagram as she explained that she boarded a flight only to realize her Yes Day costar Ramírez was seated directly in front of her on the plane. "When you board a plane and your seat mate is your movie husband," Garner wrote,...
People
370K+
Followers
63K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0