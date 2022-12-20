ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Returns With Gisele Bündchen in New Fashion Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jsirl_0jpNiqUo00

Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama have revived their iconic fashion collaboration for a new generation — complete with a campaign fronted by none other than Gisele Bündchen .

The supermodel posed for Steven Meisel’s lens in the Carine Roitfeld-styled campaign, instantly reminiscent of the collaborators’ work together in the early 2000s. To be released in 2023, the collection features Vuitton’s brown leather monogrammed handbags printed with Kusama’s colorful allover signature polka dots in hues of red, yellow, white, green and blue. As seen on Instagram , Bündchen’s imagery features her timelessly cast in a pair of stitched jeans, shot in black-and-white and overlaid with an oversized print of the collection’s polka dots.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

The campaign, which also stars Anok Yai and Fei Fei Sun, includes two takes on Vuitton’s signature top-handled Capucines handbag, as well. One black leather style is cast in the collection’s multicolored polka dots, while the second — shiny silver metallic leather — is covered in rounded silver studs. Though it’s unclear how large the line will be, the captions of images released on Vuitton’s Instagram hint that the “second chapter” collection will be released in full in January 2023.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

Louis Vuitton and Yayoi Kusama’s collaborative partnership is a famed one in the fashion world, originally debuting in 2012 under the creative direction of Marc Jacobs. Jacobs’ Kusama collection brought the surrealist Japanese artist’s artwork to a range of the French brand’s handbags, including the Neverfull, Papillon, Speedy and Keepall — and fueled the ongoing fashion-artist partnerships that have expanded into the 2010s and 2020s.

The 2023 Vuitton-Kusama collaboration, first seen in the brand’s cruise 2023 collection by Nicolas Ghesquiere , is notably debuting 10 years after its first, marking the partnership as a full-circle moment for each. Whether it signals an expanded collaboration — or even a “third chapter” — remains to be seen.

PHOTOS: Discover Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 collection in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 6

Related
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Amps Up Sleek Jumpsuit & Padlock Sandals With Sparkling Alien Purse at W Magazine x Burberry Miami Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. W Magazine and Burberry have united once again at Art Basel in Miami to celebrate art, design and fashion. Tastemakers and influencers from the worlds of art, design, music, sports and fashion attended the event, which took place at a private residence on Dec. 1. Khloe Kardashian was one of the many stars to step out for the affair. The reality superstar and entrepreneur took a sleek approach to monochromatic style for the occasion. Kardashian wore a black sleeveless jumpsuit...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen Turned Heads in This Dramatic Golden Gown for Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Divorce

Ever since news broke that their marriage was on the rocks, everyone has kept their eyes peeled for any and all updates on the newly single Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. While Brady has been focusing on his football career, Bündchen is making her way back to the spotlight, looking as happy and glowing as ever. On Dec 12, Bündchen did her first A-list event, and in true Bündchen style, she came in a dazzling, flowing dress. The supermodel attended Joias Vivara’s jewelry store anniversary dinner in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and in photos obtained by Daily Mail, she truly looked like...
People

Lisa Rinna, Husband Harry Hamlin and Their 2 Daughters Hit the Red Carpet in Coordinating Outfits

The family of four appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of the Mayfair Witches, a new AMC drama starring Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair Lisa Rinna and her family make a fashion statement once again! The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills joined her husband Harry Hamlin and their two daughters — Amelia Gray Hamlin, 21, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 24 — on the red carpet for the Mayfair Witches premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.  The family didn't disappoint on the fashion front, matching in all-black ensembles on par with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Deion Sanders Reveals 8 Toes on Single Foot After Amputation Surgery & Possible ‘Special Flip Flop’ in ‘Club Shay Shay’ Video Interview

Deion Sanders, coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, has revealed his amputated toes for the first time on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe. On Monday, Sanders spoke on-camera with Sharpe for the podcast and its accompanying video, revealing his feet visually for the first time since undergoing surgery. In 2021, the coach discovered his foot — originally chalked up to the demanding nature of exercise and football practice — had been dislocated for at least 15 years and caused blood clots, he said on the program. Though there was potential for his leg or foot to be amputated, he...
BOULDER, CO
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays

Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
HOLAUSA

Ivanka Trump shares photos with her daughter in Paris

Ivanka Trump is enjoying her time in Paris. The businesswoman and daughter of the president of the United States shared a photo of her trip, where made the most of the city alongside her daughter, Arabella. RELATED: Ivanka Trump has a wonderful time at...
Elle

Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut

We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Goes Western in Cap-Toe Boots & Cowboy Hat With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in Las Vegas

Miranda Lambert took some time off from her Las Vegas Residency, “Velvet Rodeo,” to have some fun in the Sin City. The country singer posed with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, wearing a chic western outfit. She wore a unicorn-printed blouse underneath an embroidered motorcycle jacket that featured cacti, flowers, and perfectly placed silver studs along the edge of the creation. She slipped on a pair of leather pants with a boot cut to match the jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) Her accessories included a wide-brim fedora hat with a cactus sketch and a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
In Style

Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter

From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
MALIBU, CA
Hypebae

Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022

Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Footwear News

Footwear News

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy