ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Incoming Republican congressman may have lied on resumé: NYT report

By Nexstar Media Wire, Shirley Chan
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAPAK_0jpNicNs00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — New York Congressman-elect George Santos may have fabricated key parts of his resumé during his successful campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives, according to a report from The New York Times .

Santos painted himself as a fresh face of the Republican Party. Just 34 years old and openly gay, Santos said he is the son of Brazilian immigrants who worked his way through New York City’s Baruch College. On the campaign trail, Santos also described himself as a seasoned Wall Street financier who worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

However, all of that is now unraveling. A New York Times investigation found no record of him working for either firm and no record of him attending Baruch College.

“I’ve never heard of anything so egregious and so blatantly problematic for a candidate to have misrepresented in fact his whole life to the voter,” said political analyst Basil Smikle.

Smikle said embellishing or lying on your resumé does not disqualify you, and in this case not grounds to keep Santos from being seated in the U.S. House of Representatives, especially a House that will be controlled by Republicans.

Last month, Santos was able to flip New York’s 3rd Congressional District from Democrat to Republican, contributing to the “red wave” that overtook Long Island in November’s election. His opponent, Robert Zimmerman, raised some of the inconsistencies during the campaign.

“The allegations against George Santos are so profoundly serious about his personal background, about his personal finances, about the way he financed his campaign, that they require a full House Ethics Committee investigation and a U.S. Attorney’s investigation,” Zimmerman said.

Santos contributed $700,000 of his own money to his campaign. He suggested his wealth comes from family real estate holdings. But The New York Times found no record to support his claims of family wealth. In fact, the newspaper reported he was twice evicted for not paying his rent. While expulsion is a long shot, he could be facing censure in an investigation.

“None of this may be disqualifying. He may not be expelled from Congress, but the censure in and of itself would tell voters that 31 members of his own party don’t even want him there, and that would be a problem for him if he tries to run again,” Smikle said.

Santos’ attorney, Joseph Murray, provided the following statement in response to The New York Times report.

“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino first generation American and Republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party. After four years in the public eye, and on the verge of being sworn in as a member of the Republican led 118th Congress, the New York Times launches this shotgun blast of attacks. It is no surprise that Congressman-elect Santos has enemies at the New York Times who are attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations. As Winston Churchill famously stated, ‘You have enemies? Good. It means that you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.'”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package

Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday. […]
WKRG News 5

Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday morning that he’s reached an agreement with colleagues on amendments to the 4,155-page omnibus so the Senate can pass the bill later in the day and give the House a chance to act Friday.    And it looks like his savior may be independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), […]
WKRG News 5

18-year-old Louisiana man dies in fatal shooting

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on North Washington Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 18-year-old Jacquarius Bennett. According to deputies, Bennett was taken to a located hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will keep you updated with the latest.
BASTROP, LA
WKRG News 5

Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act

Eighteen Senate Republicans rebuked former President Trump this week by voting to clarify that the vice president does not have the power to overturn a presidential election as Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to do on Jan. 6, 2021.   And several other Republicans, who didn’t vote for the spending package, which included the […]
OHIO STATE
WKRG News 5

Elderly neglect investigation reveals woman stole $33k from victim: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged 42-year-old Natalie Belche of Fort Walton Beach with exploiting a disabled elderly woman. OCSO said Belche allegedly stole $33,040.72 from an elderly woman between Jan. 2021 and Mar. 2022. This is Belche’s second arrest stemming from an elderly neglect charge on the same […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Senate strikes deal on how to advance spending agreement

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) proposed amendment would keep Title 42 in place. We regret the error. The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal 2023. […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WKRG News 5

Convicted Pensacola felon turns himself in after high-speed vehicle chase, shooting in Santa Rosa Co.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit and shooting in a Navarre Publix parking lot turned himself into the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office Thursday night. Grayson Zachary Eagan, 29, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, trafficking amphetamine […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Trump: Fear of indictments ‘didn’t play into’ 2024 run

(The Hill) – Former President Trump said in a new interview published on Friday that possible fears of being indicted “didn’t play into” his decision to run for president in 2024. Trump has been the subject of several probes, including the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot attack; one in Georgia’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy