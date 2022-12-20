Destin earns national certification for water rescue program

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Destin Lifeguards and Fire Rescue personnel were the first in the region to use jetskis and personal watercrafts for rescues in our stretch of the Gulf Coast.

The program started in 2006 and now has a national certification from the United States Lifeguarding Association to help continue the program’s efforts.

“Not only can the employees at DFCD be certified in the use of Personal Rescue Watercraft but Destin Fire can also develop and certify new instructors for a fully sustainable program for years to come.” Destin Fire Rescue

The Destin Fire Control District applied for national accreditation, making the program the only certified agency in the area, according to Destin Fire Rescue.

“The application was selected due to DFCD’s strenuous standards as the program not only complied with current USLA guidelines but exceeds them.” Destin Fire Rescue





“We would like to give special thanks to retired Encinitas Lifeguard Captain Larry Giles, who in 2006 helped the District get started in its PWC program. We would also like to thank Chief Joe D’Agostino and Captain Felix Romero of the Destin Fire Control District for their hard work in training employees on the ski’s and for the arduous task of attaining this certification.” Destin Fire Rescue

